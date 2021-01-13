Image of a tower operated by Telxius.

Telefónica reported this Wednesday that its subsidiary Telxius Telecom has signed an agreement with American Tower Corporation (ATC) to sell its telecommunications tower division in Spain and Germany and in Latin America (Brazil, Peru, Chile and Argentina), for 7,700 million euros, as reported by the Spanish operator to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV). Telefónica has explained that the aforementioned agreement, which will be paid in cash, establishes the sale of a number of approximately 30,722 telecommunications tower sites.

The agreement, advanced by the newspaper Expansion, comprises two separate and independent transactions; on the one hand, the sale of the business in Europe and, on the other, that of Latin America, and the closure of both operations will be achieved once the corresponding authorizations have been obtained from the regulators.

The agreement contemplates the maintenance of the current lease agreements for the towers and includes the maintenance of employment by American Towers Corporation.

In a statement, the president of Telefónica, José María Álvarez-Pallete, stressed that the operation makes strategic sense within the group’s roadmap.

“American Towers was our second supplier after Telxius”, added Álvarez-Pallete, for whom, after this great operation, the group will continue to focus on its “most ambitious” objectives, which are the integration of O2 with Virgin in the United Kingdom, the purchase of Oi’s mobile assets in Brazil and debt reduction ”.

After this operation, American Tower becomes the first supplier of Telefónica both in Europe and in Latin America, and maintains its status as a partner in strategic projects in Brazil, Argentina and Colombia.

The capital gain attributable to Telefónica is estimated to amount to approximately 3,500 million euros.

Once the operation is completed, the Telefónica Group’s net financial debt will be reduced by approximately 4,600 million euros and the leverage ratio (Net Debt / OIBDAaL) by approximately 0.3 times.

This operation is part of the Telefónica Group’s strategy, which contemplates, among other objectives, an active portfolio management policy for its businesses and assets, based on the creation of value and accelerating, at the same time, the reduction of organic debt.