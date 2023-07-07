Headquarters of Telefónica del Peru.

Telefónica has sold to the KKR fund and to the Peruvian telecommunications company Entel Perú 64% of Pangeaco, the wholesale fiber optic company that it owns in the Andean country. To this end, Telefónica Hispam has signed two subscription contracts, one with a KKR subsidiary and another with Entel Perú for the entry of both entities with 54% and 10%, respectively, in the share capital of Pangeaco, as reported this Friday the Spanish multinational to the National Stock Market Commission (CNMV).

Telefónica, which will maintain 36% of the capital, has not disclosed the amount of the transaction, although it does point out that it represents for the multinational a multiple of pro forma gross operating profit (Oibda) of approximately 20 times and that, at the closing of the transaction , the group’s net financial debt, which in March exceeded 26,000 million euros, will be reduced by 200 million euros at the current exchange rate.

Additionally, Telefónica will receive certain variable payments in the next four years following the closing of the transaction, which is pending regulatory authorizations. As part of the transaction, Telefónica del Perú and Entel will sell Pangea certain assets of its fiber optic infrastructure to the home, while signing a series of contracts, among them, for the provision of wholesale connectivity services with both TDP and with Entel Peru.

Asset profitability

With this operation, Telefónica also continues to make its infrastructure profitable, through the segregation and sale of assets to third parties. At the end of 2022, it closed the agreement with the funds Vauban Infrastructure Partners and Crédit Agricole Assurances (CAA) for the sale of 45% of Bluevía Fibra, the new company with which it plans to operate and exploit its rural fiber optic network, for 1,021 millions of euros.

The formula of bringing in a financial partner has also been tested in countries like Germany, with Allianz; Brazil, with Caisse de Dépôt et Placement du Québec (CDPQ), and in Colombia and Chile, with KKR. Telefónica and its partner Liberty Global are also negotiating the entry of a financial partner in its fiber vehicle in the United Kingdom.

However, the largest operation was the sale to American Tower at the beginning of 2021, together with its partners KKR and Pontegadea, of its division of mobile telephony telecommunications towers in Europe (Spain and Germany) and in Latin America (Brazil, Peru, Chile and Argentina) for an amount of 7,700 million euros.

“This operation is part of the Telefónica Group’s strategy, which includes, among other objectives, an active portfolio management policy for its businesses and assets, based on value creation,” said the company chaired by José María Álvarez- Pallete in a statement.

tax problems

Telefónica Peru, integrated into Telefónica Hispam, is going through a delicate financial situation after losing the tax dispute that it had for years with the Treasury authorities in the country for which it will have to pay more than 900 million, the largest sanction in history of the group chaired by José María Álvarez-Pallete.

The Supreme Court ruled that Telefónica committed a series of irregularities when paying corporation tax in Peru between 1998 and 2005 for close to 800 million euros, although it has other open lawsuits for various taxes that raise the figure to more than of 900 million. The operator had already provisioned that amount, so in principle it will not have an impact on the group’s results. In addition, Telefónica Hispam, the parent company of the Peruvian subsidiary, has had to financially support Telefónica Peru with several capital increases and debt refinancing, reports Cinco Días.

In this scenario, last June the operator appointed Elena Maestre as the new executive president of Telefónica del Perú, replacing Pedro Cortés. The board of directors, linked to Telefónica since 2005, has previously been Director of Finance and Management Control at Telefónica Colombia and Chief Financial & Strategy Officer of Telefónica Hispanoamérica.

Follow all the information of Economy and Business in Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter