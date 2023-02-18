Vivo logo, a trademark of Telefónica Brasil, on the New York Stock Exchange, in a file image. NYSE

Telefónica Brasil, controlled by the Spanish group Telefónica, has warned investors about the risk that the problems of political and economic instability in Brazil will be “exacerbated” after the victory at the polls of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Telefónica Brasil has included this warning in its annual report filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC).

It is the first Brazilian company listed in the United States to file its annual report with the Washington-based supervisor after Lula’s return to power, which is viewed with suspicion in economic and financial circles because of the risks that his policy puts the macroeconomic and fiscal stability, increase inflation and the deficit, and scare away foreign investors.

The annual report filed by foreign companies listed in the United States (20-F) is always preceded by a chapter that lists all kinds of risks that may affect the company’s share price: economic, regulatory, technological, political, etc. Telefónica Brasil has been dedicating a chapter to political risks in recent years: “The Brazilian government has exercised, and continues to exercise, significant influence over the economy. This influence, as well as the Brazilian political and economic conditions, could negatively affect us and our price”, he repeats this year.

Next, the company lists a series of issues that may affect it (inflation, exchange rates, interest rates, energy and fiscal policy…) and among them it mentions “economic, political or social instability”. Also something new: “The policies that the new Administration of Brazil adopts or will adopt after the 2022 presidential elections.”

Following this list, Telefónica Brasil points out, as in other years, the regulatory uncertainty and repeats a phrase that It was already in last year’s report: “Past economic and political instability has led to a negative perception of the Brazilian economy and increased volatility in the Brazilian stock markets, which has negatively affected us and the trading price of our shares.”

This is where the news comes: “These problems may be exacerbated by the results of the Brazilian presidential elections held in October 2022, in which former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was re-elected (from 2003 to 2010). There is uncertainty about the policies that the new government will adopt. We cannot guarantee that the new Government will maintain the policies aimed at promoting macroeconomic stability, fiscal discipline and national and foreign investment, and the fact that the new Government does not do so may negatively affect the Brazilian economy, prices of the securities issued by Brazilian issuers like us and, ultimately, to our business, financial situation and results of operations”, it says verbatim.

The report has been registered this Friday in the afternoon before the US supervisor and includes recent information, such as the share repurchase plan approved on Wednesday, February 15 by the board of directors. However, although he reports that “Brazil has experienced significant political turmoil in recent years,” he does not include any mention of the assault on Brasilia’s democratic institutions on January 8. Apparently, the political chapter of the annual report has not been updated and in fact, the only time Bolsonaro is mentioned, Telefónica Brasil refers to him as “the current president”.

Taxation and lawsuits

Beyond the warnings about political risks, the Brazilian subsidiary of the group chaired by José María Álvarez-Pallete shows its concern about the possible changes that the Lula government could promote in the taxation of dividends: “The new administration proposed during the campaign Presidential President to revoke the income tax exemption on dividend distributions, which, if enacted, would increase the tax expense associated with any dividend or distribution, which could affect our ability to pay dividends and receive future dividends from our subsidiaries. Any purported tax reform, if proposed and implemented, may also significantly affect our business. Any future change in tax policy or legislation could adversely affect our business, financial condition and operating results.” the company states in its report.

Taxes are a constant headache for Telefónica in Brazil (and in other Latin American countries). It drags numerous lawsuits, something that is common among large companies. In its annual report, the subsidiary of the Spanish group indicates that it has endowed coverage of about 2,500 million reais (about 450 million euros) in tax and regulatory lawsuits with federal, state and municipal authorities in which it sees it “probable” to lose .

In addition, Telefónica qualifies as “possible” that it could be defeated in other litigation with the tax authorities of much larger amounts. In federal tax procedures, the amount in claim amounts to 3,042 million reais. Much greater are the state tax procedures, where Telefónica Brasil is playing 21,712 million reais. Added to this are close to 500 million reais in municipal tax procedures and another 8,000 million in regulatory procedures. They add up to more than 33,000 million reais (about 6,000 million euros) in which the risk is not provisioned, according to its annual report.

To this are added another 5,800 million reais (just over 1,000 million euros) in proceedings brought for violating the competition rules that the Telefónica subsidiary only has covered in a small part.

In labor matters, Telefónica Brasil has registered 540 million reais to face demands from former employees and subcontractors who claim overtime payments, variable remuneration, wage parity and bonuses for unhealthy or risky work, since it considers that the risk of loss is likely. There are other labor processes for 1,490.6 million reais for which there are no provisions, since the risk of losing is lower.

Lastly, the company faces various civil lawsuits amounting to just over 3,000 million reais, which the company has covered by approximately one third.

