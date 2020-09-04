Telefónica has revoked the sale to América Móvil of its subsidiary in El Salvador after the conditions imposed on the operation by the Superintendency of Competition, the regulatory body of the Central American country, as reported by the operator to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV ).

The Spanish company and América Móvil have rescinded the purchase agreement of 99.3% of Telefónica Móviles El Salvador after “a detailed analysis by both parties of the conditions established by the Superintendency of Competition to obtain the corresponding regulatory approval,” says the release.

The regulatory body of El Salvador considered “inadmissible” the purchase offer presented by América Móvil by the subsidiary, alluding to its role of “promoting, protecting and guaranteeing competition in favor of economic efficiency and the benefit of consumers”, because the Concentration would lead to competition concerns in the mobile, fixed and business telephony markets.

The acquisition of Telefónica’s Salvadoran business by América Móvil was announced on January 24, and the operator of the businessman Carlos Slim promised to pay 277 million euros to the Spanish company for its subsidiary. At the same time, it acquired the Guatemalan subsidiary, with which it has succeeded.