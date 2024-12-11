Yesterday, Telefónica’s Board of Directors approved a partial renewal of its Executive Committee with an impact on the areas of technology and strategy, with changes that will come into effect on January 1. On the one hand, the teleco decided to replace Enrique Blanco, global director of Technology and Information (GCTIO) of Telefónica, with Andrea Folgueiras, who was already part of the succession plan to become the new GCTIO. At the same time, the board chaired by José María Álvarez-Pallete will replace Mark Evans, director of Strategy and Corporate Development, with Juan Azcue, a director of the company for more than 10 years.

Andrea Folgueiras She is an Electronic Engineer, graduated from the University of Buenos Aires. He has more than 30 years of experience in the telecommunications sector with positions of responsibility in different countries. In 1991 she joined the Telefónica Group in Argentina, where she became the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) in 1997. In 2007 she assumed the Chief Technology Officer of Telefónica Deutschland, in 2013 she was appointed CTO of Telefónica Brazil and since 2016 she has been the Chief Technology Officer. and Information (CTIO) of Latin America.

Telefónica has thanked Enrique Blanco its technological leadership in operations and systems during all these years, in which it has set a roadmap in the telco industry that has allowed the group to be a technological benchmark and offer the company’s clients new generation networks in the main markets.

On the other hand, Juan Azcue will accept the baton from Evans, who begins a new professional career outside Telefónica after 13 years in the group. Azcue has a degree in Economics and Business Sciences from the Complutense University of Madrid. He began his career in the Madrid office of KPMG in 1999 and in 2004 he joined the Mergers and Acquisitions team of Telefónica, where he participated in historic transactions such as the purchase of O2, the privatization of Cesky Telecom or the acquisition of 50% of Vivo . In 2019 he assumed the direction of said area, and since then he led the execution of strategic transactions such as the merger of O2 with Virgin Media in the United Kingdom or the sale of Telxius’s tower business.

Likewise, Telefónica has thanked Mark Evans his contribution to positioning Telefónica to face the challenges of the future. First, as CEO of O2 UK and later as Global Director of Strategy and Corporate Development, where he led a new company plan that is grouped around three key objectives: Growth, Profitability and Sustainability (GPS, for its acronym in English). ).

On the other hand, Bluevía, the wholesale network services company for rural areas controlled by Telefónica, has appointed CEO Carlos Posa replacing Luis Rivera. In turn, Rivera will continue to be linked to the Telefónica group in other positions of responsibility that have not been revealed.

Likewise, and apart from the group’s executive committee, the subsidiary Telefónica España relieves Adrián García Nevado, current director of Telefónica Empresas, as elEconomista.es has learned.