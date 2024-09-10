Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/09/2024 – 20:25

Telefônica Brasil (owner of Vivo) announced on Tuesday, the 10th, that it will start selling televisions in its stores, as part of yet another initiative to diversify the shelves of its physical locations. The company has been seeking to position itself not only as a telephone and internet operator, but also as a technology company – which involves offering products of this type in its stores.

In addition to cell phones and accessories, Vivo stores already sold speakers, digital watches, headphones, notebooks, tablets, video games and portable projectors, for example.

The television offering is part of a new partnership with Samsung. At launch, the stores will have 32, 50, 65 and 75-inch models, including new generation TVs with artificial intelligence.

“With this partnership, we are increasing our portfolio of TVs, promoting a unique experience one stop shop(one-stop shopping) for customers who are in our stores”, says Vivo’s Director of Electronics and Consumer, Alan Hessel.

“The partnership with Vivo reflects our commitment to being present in the main sales channels in the country”, says the Senior Director of the TV, Audio and Monitors division at Samsung Brazil, Erico Traldi.

Vivo reported net revenue of R$1.7 billion from the sale of cell phones, accessories and other devices in the first half of 2024, an amount that was 6.3% higher than in the same period in 2023.

Product sales represent around 6% of the group’s revenue, with mobile phone and internet plans as its main source of revenue.