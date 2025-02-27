02/27/2025



Updated at 08: 13h.





Telefónica presents the latest results corresponding to the era of José María Álvarez-Pallete. The company emphasizes that 2024 has been a marked year «by the Compliance with all financial objectives announced at the beginning of last year »with an improvement of income and Ebitda. However, the deterioration of its assets, especially in Latin America, has weighed the final photo: the net losses of the year were 49 million.

«In the last quarter of 2024, The deterioration of assets has exceeded 2,000 million eurosdistributed between Argentina (1,274 million), Chile (397 million), Telefónica Tech (243 million) and Peru (108 million). These impacts have been decisive for the group to register net losses of 1,003 million euros in the fourth quarter, which in the year of the year have been at 49 million euros, ”the company collects in a press release. Excluding extraordinary impacts, such as restructuring costs or accounting deterioration, Telefónica achieved adjusted net profit of 425 million euros in the fourth quarter and 2,304 million euros in 2024.

Telefónica highlights the fulfillment of its objectives both in income and in Ebitda, as well as in the overcomplication of the cash flow, which has reached 2,634 million euros, 14.1% more than in 2023 and above the 10% increase established as a goal by 2024. Revenue has grown 1.6%, above the goal that would rise around 1%; Ebitda has increased 1.2%, within the fork between 1%and 2%; The operating box (Ebitdaal – Capex) has increased 1.6%, within the band established between 1%and 2%; And the investment ratio on income has been in 12.9%, when the reference was up to 13%.

In this context, Telefónica It has confirmed a dividend of 0.30 euros per cash by 2025, payable in two sections, the first in the next month of December (0.15 euros) and the second in June 2026 (0.15 euros). In relation to the dividend corresponding to 2024, the payment of the second section is pending, which will be distributed in June 2025.









Going more in detail of the results account, “the solidity of the business and the good commercial moment of the main markets of Telefónica”, which are Spain, Germany, the United Kingdom and Brazil, are behind the increase of 1.6% of the income last year to 41,315 million euros. Ebitda for its part increased 1.2% to 13,276 million euros.

The company also continued to lower its financial debt. In 2024 it descended at 1,537 million euros up to a total of 27,161 million euros at the end of 2024. “Debt management over 2024 has allowed to maintain a liquidity position of more than 20.8 billion euros, a debt coverage of more than three years and a half -year life of 11.3 years,” adds the company.

Total group accesses increased by 1% year -on -year to 390 million, with FTTH accesses and contract growing 11% and 2% respectively.

“Exceptional fundamental”

Under these numbers, the new president Marc Murtrawho entered the position this last January, has highlighted the good health of Telefónica to grow in the future and has focused his best words on his main markets. «When assuming the position of Executive President of Telefónica, I see a company built on exceptional fundamentals, a wide customer base, a leading infrastructure and a managing team with great capabilities and knowledge. The company’s achievements in 2024 demonstrate the strength of these fundamentals and the successful execution of the strategy. We have fulfilled our financial objectives, while we continue to reinforce our competitive position, ”said Marc Murtra in a statement.

The president of the company stressed that they have maintained “the impulse in our key markets, Spain, Brazil, Germany and the United Kingdom, with a solid box generation of 2.6 billion euros”, while indicating that they have “important opportunities to boost our business and accelerate value creation. We enter 2025 focused on taking advantage of this impulse and contributing sustainable value to all interest groups ».

Thus, Telefónica’s focus remains in these four main markets, while the Iberoamérica region remains a challenge for Teleco, in view of the results. In this sense, it should be noted that few days ago they sold the subsidiary in Argentina for 1,189 million euros and keep two processes in Uruguay and Mexico, while in Colombia it is pending to completely execute the sale.

In any case, that region, called Hispam, has been in a strategic revision process since 2019 to achieve greater profitability for the group and mainly disinversion, as it has been possible to verify these years with Álvarez-Pallete and now with Murtra, which has accelerated corporate operations.