Telefónica loses 49 million in 2024 due to the deterioration of assets in Latin America

Convulsive year for Telefónica. The Telecommunications Company obtained losses of 49 million euros in 2024, 94.5% less compared to the red numbers of 892 million euros that the company registered in 2023 .. The company has detailed 2,336 million euros of asset deterioration in Argentina, Chile, Telefónica Tech, Pangea and Peru, as well as 104 million euros of restructuring expenses and 358 million euros of A favorable award in Colombia.

This is the second year in which the operator closes with losses. In 2023 the hole was related to the provisions that the operator had to do due to the deterioration of the business in the United Kingdom.

The company ensures in its results account that “excluding extraordinary impacts, such as restructuring costs or accounting deterioration, Telefónica has obtained a adjusted net profit of 425 million euros in the fourth quarter and 2,304 million euros in 2024”. Telefónica has stressed that it has met all the financial objectives that was set at the beginning of last year, ”he billed 41,315 million euros in 2024, which represents an increase of 1.6% year -on -year compared to the 40,652 million euros that entered the previous course.

However, the gross exploitation result (EBITDA) stood at 11,194 million euros, which represents a 1.7% drop compared to 11,390 million euros of the previous year.

But especially in the operator’s accounts, accounting impairments of the subsidiaries in Latin America have weighed, which have caused net losses of 1,003 million in the fourth quarter of last year. The Argentine subsidiary, which was sold to the Clarín group this week, has assumed the Spanish operator to have to dedicate to provisions worth 1,273 million, 63% of the total.

In Spain, income has grown 1.1% in 2024, to 12,791 million. The operator emphasizes that in our country the return to the growth of the adjusted Ebitda has been confirmed with a 0.7% increase in the year, to the 4,641 million euros. Spain represented almost 31% of the total income of Telefónica, compared to 27% in 2023.

2024 has been the last ejericicio under the presidency of José María Álvarez-Pallete. With the new president, Marc Murtra, the company has not set concrete objectives beyond indicating interannual organic growth of income or a reduction in leverage, without specifying more data.

The net financial debt has dropped at 1,537 million euros, up to a total of 27,161 million euros at the end of 2024. The Teleco has confirmed a dividend of 0.30 euros per cash action by 2025, the same amount as last year and will be paid in two sections.