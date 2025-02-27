Telefónica has lost 49 million euros for 2024, 94.5 % less than in 2023, due to the impact caused by A deterioration of assets worth 2,000 million. If extraordinary impacts are excluded, such as restructuring costs or accounting impairments, Telefónica has closed the year with A adjusted net profit of 2,034 million in 2024, 2.8 % less that the previous year, according to the data that has been sent to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV). On the other hand, the income of Telefónica, which Marc Murtra presides since the middle of the month, have grown for 2024 1.6% to 41,315 million euros promoted by the billing of services (+ 2.5%). In parallel, the sale of terminals has fallen 5.8%. In the fourth quarter, income has increased 5.4% in year -on -year rate to 10,701 million euros driven by Argentina, which compensates for the depreciation of the Brazilian real, among other currencies.

The operator chaired by Marc Murtra has confirmed A 30 cents dividend per cash action Pay in two sections, it had registered losses in 2023 of 892 million for the provisions applied by the ERE and, also for a deterioration of its VMO2 trade fund, a company that has 50 %in the United Kingdom. The Telco has closed 2024 with a net financial debt of 1,537 million lessup to 27,161 million.

Latin America and Telefónica Tech

In what regarding the gross exploitation result (EBITDA) has been 11,194 million euros, which represents a 1.7% drop compared to 11,390 million euros of the previous course. However, the company has detailed that EBITDA includes 2,336 million euros of asset deterioration In Argentina, Chile, Telefónica Tech, Pangea and Peru, as well as 104 million euros of restructuring expenses and 358 million euros of revenues of a favorable award in Colombia.

Similarly, the Ebitda adjustedin which restructuring costs, rainfall or significant losses are excluded due to the sale of companies, charges due to the deterioration of the trade fund and non -ordinary material impacts, has promoted 13,276 million euros1.2% more than 13,121 million euros of the previous year.