The Telefónica Group has lost 49 million euros in 2024 due to the accounting deterioration of three of its Latin American and Telefónica Tech subsidiaries. In a financial transparency exercise, the Teleco He has performed a detailed analysis of all his assets and has concluded that several subsidiaries are worth 2,000 million euros less than correct, in order to apply the corresponding blur and new account. This is the case of Argentina, a business that subtracted from the last line account a total of 1,274 million, Chile set them with another 397 million and Peru with 108 million euros, now in full bankruptcy competition. In addition, Telefónica Tech generated a impairment to the group of 243 million euros.

These are the third annual losses of Telefónica so far from the century, after the red numbers of 2023 and 2002, on those occasions for the ballast of an employment regulation file in Spain and by massive sanitation of the bubbles of the UMTS and Terra Lycos. Without the aforementioned adverse deterioration and effects, and discounted the restructuring costs, the multinational would have reported a adjusted net profit of 2,304 million in 2024 and 425 million euros in the fourth quarter.

The group accounts inherited by Marc Murtra, president of the company that replaced José María Álvarez-Pallet 2024. This magnitude grew 68% in the fourth quarter, compared to the immediately previous quarter.

In the statement corresponding to last year’s accounts, Telefónica explained that Variations of exchange ratesespecially the depreciation of the Brazilian real, a total of 886 million in 2024 (468 million in the fourth quarter) have subtracted income), while the affectation in the EBITDA has been encrypted at 335 million in 2024 (179 million in the fourth quarter). These, in turn, have led to a limited impact on free cash flow (-36 million euros in 2024).

In his First message to investors as executive president of Telefónica, Marc Murtra He has appreciated “a company built on exceptional fundamentals, a wide customer base, a leading infrastructure and a managerial team with great capacities and knowledge”, all of a “successful execution of the strategy.” In that sense, Murtra points out that the group has met the financial objectives, while continuing to reinforce the competitive position. “In that direction, the Teleco maintains the impulse in its key markets – Spain, Brazil, Germany and the United Kingdom – that have offered a” solid box generation of 2.6 billion euros. “

Improvement of the forecasts of the year

The favorable evolution of business has been perceived in profitability, with an operational result before depreciation and amortizations (Ebitda) that, in a tight way, has rebounded 1.2% in interannual terms, to 13,276 million euros. In the effort of the previous president of Telefónica for fulfilling everything promisedthe group has improved the estimated forecasts at the beginning of 2024, including billing, cash flow generation, Ebitda, Operating Box and Sales Investment Ratio.

Now, with a view to this 2025, the multinational has marked the following financial challenges: the interannual organic growth of income, Ebitda and Ebitdaal – Capex, investments on sales below 12.5%, A box generation similar to last year and a leverage reduction. On this last matter, Telefónica has reduced net debt by 785 million in 2024 (1,281 million if leases are included), to establish it at 27,161 million euros, With a reduction of the indebtedness ratio until 2.58 times Ebitdaal (Ebitda after leases). The group’s liquidity position already exceeds 20.8 billion euros and has a debt coverage greater than three years and a half -life of 11.3 years.

The dividend, insured

In addition, the company maintains its commitment to the dividend, with a proposal for remuneration of 0.30 euros per cash for 2025, of which 0.15 euros corresponding to the dividend of 2024 have already been paid in December last year, and waiting to paid with 0.15 euros per share both in June 2025 and in December 2025 and in June 2026.

Regarding the main magnitudes of the fourth quarter, Telefónica lost 1,003 million euros to “comply with the most rigorous and transparent accounting criteria, after updating the fair value of its assets”, while Its income during the months of October to December 2024 grew 5.4% to 10,701 million euros. In the fourth quarter, residential income grew 6.5% and those of companies 10% in the business business, lies that in the whole of the year, residential billing increased 2.5% and corporate, 4.8%.

Spain, in its best year

For geographies, the Spanish market is confirmed as the main telephone business contributor, with income of 12,791 million euros (almost 31% of the total group) after increasing 1.1% throughout 2024 and 1.3% in the fourth quarter, up to 3,364 million euros. In fact, Telefónica España has registered in 2024 the best year in its history in the mobile business and has closed the course with the simultaneous growth of its main client segments for the first time since 2018, along with the best Churn (abandonment rate) since 2013, going down to 0.9%. Also, the adjusted ebitda of Telefónica Spain has endorsed The return to growth, with 1% increases in the last quarterup to 1,255 million euros, and 0.7% in the year, up to 4,641 million euros.

In Brazil, The company has consolidated its leadership in the mobile market, with customer and monthly average income per user, with churn at low levels (0.9%). In that market, the living brand has seen 7% grow both its annual revenues -until 9,618 million euros -, as well as its adjusted Ebitda, with 4,116 million euros.

Telefónica has considered that Germany It offers “a solid operational behavior, thanks to the attractiveness of the O2 brand”, with annual revenues of 8,492 million euros and an adjusted Ebitda of 2,764 million euros, 4.3% more compared to the same data of 2023.

In turn, the subsidiary of United Kingdom (VMO2, participated in equal parts by Telefónica and Virgin Media), has strive to display its fixed network with 1.3 million last real estate units during the past year, up to a total of 18.3 million. The evolution of Telefónica Tech has also been favorable, with interannual rebounds of 10% to 2,065 million, such as Telefónica Infra, which was closed last year with 25 million real estate units with fiber optics Even the home (FTTH), while Telxius, the submarine cable unit, has registered an Ebitda margin of 48%. The efforts of other years in infrastructure deployment have justified a lower year -on -year investment for 2024, of 5,318 million euros, with a 1.3% cut compared to 2023.

It grows in customers

Besides, Telefónica has raised its clientele, now with 390 million accesses, 1% more than twelve months ago, With an advantageous position both in 5G and fiber, segment in which Telefónica remains a global leader excluding China’s operators. In relation to fixed technology, the company has 181.5 million last real estate units with broadband networks, of which a total of 84.6 million correspond to fiber (+14%). With respect to 5G technology, Telefónica already reaches population coverage of 91% in Spain, 97% in Germany, 61% in Brazil and 75% in the United Kingdom.

In the environmental section, the company is ratified in the objective of reach zero net emissions in 2040challenge in which it has advanced in recent months after reducing its total emissions by 52% since 2015. It has also fulfilled its 2025 goal to reduce energy consumption per traffic unit by 90% and now it is proposed to reduce it by 95% by 2030. Regarding governance, Telefónica has formed more than 72,700 used in anti -corruption, and has performed about 21,000 sustainability audits to its suppliers.