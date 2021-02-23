THE COUNTRY

The Appointments and Remuneration Committee of Telefónica has also approved the appointment of the until now Chairman of Movistar +, Sergio Oslé, as the new CEO of Telefónica Spain, replacing María Jesús Almazor, who has held the position for the last three years, the company reported in a statement. For her part, Almanzor has been appointed CEO of the Cybersecurity and Cloud division of Telefónica Tech.

Oslé, who will report directly to the president of Telefónica Spain, Emilio Gayo, will be responsible for the areas of Commercial and Marketing for the General Public and Companies, Video Spain, Network and IT Operations, Territories, Transversal Processes and Simplification. Telecommunications Engineer from the University of the Basque Country and MBA from the University of S Tanford, was a McKinsey partner for 13 years, before joining Telefónica in 2017.

Just a few weeks ago, Gayo himself announced the first movements of this reorganization within Telefónica Spain, with the appointment of Pedro Serrahima as director of Multibrand, Experience and Customer Policies, and with Sergio Sánchez at the head of the sales channels or the creation, among other novelties, of a Directorate for Transformation and European Funds, led by Marisa de Urquía.

María Jesús Almazor joins the Telefónica Tech division, whose head is Jose Cerdán. Telefónica Tech’s Cloud and Cybersecurity services, now integrated into the Telefónica Cybersecurity & Cloud Tech division, have grown at double digits in recent years due to their great strength and recognition in the market, according to Telefónica. Both businesses have been key in the transformation and adaptation of companies to the new post-COVID-19 reality and present significant potential for future growth.

Telefónica Tech was created in November 2019 to encompass the digital businesses with high growth potential that were provided by Telefónica in terms of Cybersecurity, Cloud and IoT & Big Data.

Dividend

On the other hand, Telefónica’s board of directors will decide this Wednesday whether to cut or maintain the dividend for 2021, after a 2020 in which the strategy went through maintaining this remuneration of 0.40 euros per share, despite the coronavirus, after Several investment firms have recommended cutting this payment in half.

The board also plans to discuss, at the proposal of the group’s president, José María Álvarez-Pallete, a reduction in the remuneration of the executive committee. The company will publish its 2020 results on Thursday the 25th.