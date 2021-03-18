Telefónica headquarters in Madrid. JUAN MEDINA / Reuters

Telefónica abruptly fired last February the head of the cybersecurity business (CEO of the Business Security Unit), Pedro Pablo Pérez, and three of his subordinates for alleged fraud in various corporate operations of this business unit, according to advanced Vozpópuli and has confirmed this newspaper in sources close to the operator.

Specifically, irregularities are suspected in contracting with suppliers and in corporate operations with other companies. The telecommunications operator is also investigating a possible conflict of interest and practices contrary to the ethical values ​​of the multinational, the same sources reported.

The irregularities that are being investigated would have occurred within Eleven Paths, a brand integrated into the subsidiary Telefónica Tech and in which the operator’s cybersecurity services are framed. Alicia hurtado, product maRisk and regulation nager, and Miguel Fernández Pavía, Manager of Security Implementation, Projects and Services at Telefónica Cybersecurity & Cloud Tech, were also fired in the same investigation. There is a third dismissed manager whose identity has not transcended.

Apparently, in addition to the labor measure, the facts were also made known to the Police in case they constitute a crime, they informed EL PAÍS in sources of the investigation. An internal investigation has also been opened to identify and clarify other possible responsibilities within the Eleven Paths commercial department. Under this brand, Telefónica Tech had a turnover of 448 million euros in 2020.

Pedro Pablo Pérez was appointed head of the cybersecurity business when the group’s president, José María Álvarez-Pallete Pallete, announced in November 2019 a complete reorganization of the company with the corporate separation of the Spanish-American subsidiaries and the creation of Telefónica Tech, in which integrated the Cloud, IT security, Internet of Things (IoT) and Big Data businesses.

Pérez’s dismissal materialized days before Telefónica announced on February 23 a complete reorganization of the Telefónica Tech leadership with the appointment of María José Almazor, until then CEO of Telefónica Spain, as CEO of the Cybersecurity division and Cloud of Telefónica Tech. In this way, he assumed the functions of Pedro Pablo Pérez, although Telefónica did not inform in its official statement the reasons for the departure of this manager from the company.

As it did with the infrastructure area (Telefónica Infra), where Telxius is integrated, the group intends to create around Telefónica Tech a powerful business area independent of the parent company through acquisitions and organic growth for its subsequent enhancement, giving input in the capital to external partners or even with a view to an IPO.