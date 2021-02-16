Telefónica headquarters in Madrid. JUAN MEDINA / Reuters

Telefónica finalizes the sale of four data centers to Asterion in exchange for taking a 20% stake in a joint venture with Nabiax, the data center subsidiary of the venture capital fund. The operation is valued at 100 million euros, according to sources familiar with the transaction. The centers are located in Madrid, Tarrasa and two in Chile.

If completed, it would be a new operation of Telefónica’s Infra unit to find financial and industrial partners with which to manage networks and infrastructure assets to reduce the cost of the operator’s investments and the large debt. Neither Telefónica nor Asterion have made any comment on the operation.

Last October, Infra already created a joint venture with Allianz in Germany to launch a fiber optic broadband wholesale company. And last January, Telefónica, through its subsidiary Telxius, sold its telecommunications tower division in Europe (Spain and Germany) and Latin America (Brazil, Peru, Chile and Argentina) to American Tower for an amount of 7,700 million euros, with a capital gain of 3,500 million euros for the operator. And it has also put its submarine cable business on the market, for which it has contracted Société Générale and Greenhill.

The operation would also mark the second data center agreement between Telefónica and Asterion, after the Madrid-based investment firm, founded by former KKR executive Jesús Olmos, acquired 11 centers in seven countries in 2019 for 550 million euros with a capital gain of 260 million euros.