This Thursday a month ago from the drop in stock exchange caused by the cessation of José María Álvarez-Pallete as executive president of Telefónica, a decision that was announced during the weekend prior to that Monday in which the company’s actions left a 2.7%. Only in that week almost 5% of its value lost after the designation of Marc Murtra as his successor at the head of the company.

At first, the initial impact was due, above all, not so much at the exit of a president during whose mandate the size and position of the company have been drastically markets, but to the choice of Murtra to redirect the march of the Teleco.

In fact, at that time only 15% of the managers asked about electionomista.es They saw these falls as a purchase opportunity while 38% suggested that it was a good time to sell the shares if they are in portfolio. In rent 4 they believe that “it is a negative news since Pallete enjoyed great recognition within the investment community and now we must be aware of knowing the new strategy of the company, although we hope you maintain the objectives of the Strategic Plan 2026”. “This decision constitutes a relative surprise and can negatively weigh in the short term in the action by opening a period of uncertainty,” they point out in Sabadell. “In addition, the involvement of the government in the relay opens the door to speculation about the degree of the potential future involvement by the State in the company’s decisions,” they conclude.

“Murtra’s lack of experience in the sector could lead to the downward reviews of their goals,” they warn from Bloomberg Intelligence. These go through growth of 10% of the free cash flow, reduction of indebtedness and reduction of the capex up to 12% face 2026. Gonzalo Lardiés, of Andbank, points out that “change is a surprise because of the way in which it has been given and the speed from the arrival of the SEPI to the capital. “

Thus, during the first week of February the company managed to recover the entire fall after Pallete’s departure and, since then, it has continued to revalue from the hand of the rest of the Spanish Stock Exchange. So far this year its titles are recorded 4.4%.

In this month, analysts have not deteriorated their assessment, which remains about 4.3 euros per share for the next 12 months, which implies A revaluation from its current levels of just over 5%.

“The box generation remains the key factor in sustaining the dividend of 0.3 euros until 2026, compatible with the objective of gradual reduction of debt,” they point out in Bankinter. In this context and, with the forecasts of the consensus for the end of the year, the company is expected to end with A leverage of 2.8 times. Recall that the objective is to reach a level between 2.2 and 2.5 times for 2026.

The next February 27 is the one indicated to communicate to the market the accounts of exercise 2024. The consensus that collects FACTSET provides for an ebitda of 13,166 million, 15.6% above what was reported in 2023.

Less exposure to Latam

In the first weeks of Murtra in the position, the attention of the new direction has been focused on accelerating the divestments of its assets in Latin America, which are the ones that provide greater volatility to its results account due to the fluctuations of the currencies. “It continues with its strategy of focusing its resources on the main markets, which are Spain, Germany, the United Kingdom and Brazil and optimizing the use of capital towards businesses and projects of greater added value,” they say in rent 4. “After a Intense investment process in recent years, the Directive considers that the investment peak has been left behind and we consider that Telefónica is now more prepared to accelerate organic growth, improve profitability and enhance box generation, although The currencies complicate the strategic plan, “they conclude in the entity.