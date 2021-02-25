Telefónica recorded a net profit of 1,582 million euros in 2020, which is 38.5% more than in the previous year, due to the extraordinary items that weighed on the results of 2019, such as the cost of the incentive retirement plan and the depreciation of the Mexican subsidiary for a tax issue.

Despite this, the telecommunications operator has decided to propose to the Shareholders’ Meeting a 25% reduction in the dividend for 2021, from 0.40 euros to 0.30 euros through the voluntary flexible dividend (scrip) modality. The remuneration would be paid in two installments, in December 2021 of 15 cents and the same in June 2022.

In fact, revenues in 2020 fell by 11% to 43,076 million euros, due to the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic and the devaluation of the currencies of the Latin American countries where the company operates, mainly the Brazilian real, without which In effect, billing would only have fallen by 3.3%. The gross operating profit (Oibda) was cut by 10.7% to 13,498 million euros.

The group chaired by José María Álvarez-Pallete managed to cut financial debt by 2,516 million to 35,228 million (without leases), and if the pending operations in the United Kingdom and Telxius are approved, it would fall by 9,000 million.

