M.Jesús Pérez and X.VILALTELLA 03/13/2025



This morning, Telefónica has made officers the signings of Álvaro Echevarría as director of the President’s office – and a member of the Executive Committee – and the Police Commissioner Piedad Álvarez above as a global security director. These are two important appointments – such as ABC – among which the new President Marc Murtra is doing, after the election Carlos Ocaña, the Sunday advisor of the SEPI, as vice president, and Emilio Gayo as the new CEO.

Echevarría will assume his position in a few weeks replacing María García Legaz, which goes on to lead the Transformation Office, a newly created department that will support the CEO «To promote the transformation of Telefónica», It reads in the company’s note.

Until now, Echevarría was deputy director general and director of Institutional Relations and Corporate Security of the Sabadell Bankentity in which he has occupied different positions of responsibility during his more than 22 years of experience. He has a degree in Business Administration and Management at IQS-Universitat Ramon Llull, MBA in ESADE, PDG at the IESE and postgraduate in banking business at UPF.

Commissioner Álvarez from above, on the other hand, inherits the position left by Colonel Miguel Sánchez San Venancio, a historic of the National Intelligence Center that passed to the Telefónica Security Area in 2016. As ABC has already advanced, the protected security director – which leaves the company because it retires – will continue to linked a time to the operator to collaborate with its substitute in the adaptation process to a position that is one of the most sensitive.









Álvarez de Arriba is a policeman Cybersecurity expert with more than thirty years in the body. She has been a homicide investigator at the Madrid Police Headquarters, where she went to the UDEF surveillance section and then to the Malaga Judicial Police Brigade as a director. In 2019 she was appointed Chief of Cabinet in the Department of Security of the Government Presidency, a position she left in 2022 to assume the direction of the Central Cybercrime Unit. As reported by Telefónica in the statement, the commissioner “is a reference in the world of security forces and cybercrime in the international arena.”