Maintain the dividend, improve profitability and grow in the digital business. These are some of the objectives that Telefónica has set in its new 2023-2026 strategic plan, presented this Wednesday in a complex context, with the entry of the Saudi state operator, STC Group, into the air and the possible return of the State to its capital 26 years after its privatization. The telecommunications company commits to a minimum annual payment of 0.30 euros per share to shareholders over the next four years and foresees an annual growth of 18% in the income of its digital services unit, Telefónica Tech, until reaching the 3,000 million euros. The group’s net profit during the third quarter of the year grew by 9.3%, up to 502 million.

“We are not just a telecommunications company; “We are a supercomputer,” says the president, José María Álvarez-Pallete, in a statement that explains the general lines of the strategic plan that this afternoon will be submitted to the market for judgment during the celebration of the company’s first Investor Day since 2012. The chief executive of Telefónica demands a “complete deregulation” of the sector. In addition to the forecasts for Tech, the company predicts significant growth for Telefónica Infra, the unit created in 2019 to bring out and develop the value of the company’s telecommunications infrastructure. Thus, he predicts that his “fiber to the home footprint” will go from being present in 20 million current homes to 30 million in 2026.

Although the objectives for the next fiscal year will be specified in February, Telefónica anticipates that cash generation will grow by around 10% in 2024 and that investments over sales will drop by 14%. “This scenario will be based on both the decrease in capital intensity and the group’s ambition to increase revenue and ebitda,” according to the statement. During the period that the plan lasts, income will grow at a rate of 1% annually and the gross operating result (EBITDA) by 2%. Net financial debt will continue to shrink, according to the company, and will reach a ratio between 2.2 and 2.5 times EBITDA in 2026.

Pressured by the fall in the share price, which has dropped 45% since the presentation of the previous plan in 2019, Telefónica must convince investors that its roadmap can increase the price and improve profitability. The guarantee of a minimum annual dividend is a first sign of the company’s intention, as indicated in the statement, of its “firm commitment to creating value for the shareholder.”

The previous 2019-2022 strategic plan focused on Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom and Germany as key markets, the creation of the Tech and Infra units and the separation (spin-off) from Latin America (except Brazil) to give it an exit through total or partial sale. The debt reduction objective has been met thanks to the sale of assets such as the Telxius towers or the Central American subsidiaries, going from 37,800 million euros when the plan was approved at the end of 2019 to 27,749 million as of June 30 2023. The United Kingdom markets have also been consolidated, with the merger of O2 with Virgin Media; in Brazil, with the acquisition of Oi’s mobile assets; and in Germany, with the alliance established with Deutsche Telekom and Vodafone for network sharing and the purchase of Be-Terna.

But the attempts to make money with the former Latin American subsidiaries (Mexico, Colombia, Venezuela, Ecuador, Uruguay, Chile, Argentina and Peru), either through a sale or by going public, have not been successful. Nor have investors been able to enter Tech as intended. However, the worst has come in the failed objective of creating value for the shareholder. On November 27, 2019, the date of presentation of the previous plan, the price was 6.78 euros per share. When the new plan was announced in June, the stock closed at 3.81 euros. This Wednesday it was around 3.70 euros, 45% less than in 2019.

Follow all the information Economy and Business in Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter