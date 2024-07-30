The value represents an annual increase of 8.9% and was driven by mobile phone service

Telefônica Brasil, owner of Vivo, reported having had a net profit of R$1.2 billion in the 2nd quarter of this year. The amount represents an increase of 8.9% in the annual comparison. The data is in the financial statement released by the company on Monday (29.Jul.2024). Here is the full (PDF – 3 MB).

The company’s total revenue, from April to June, was R$13.7 billion – growth of 7.4% compared to the amount recorded in the same period in 2023.

EBITDA (acronym in English for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) was R$5.5 billion, representing an annual increase of 7.3%.

The results were driven by mobile telephony service. Revenue in this segment grew by 8.8% annually, reaching R$8.9 billion in the 2nd quarter of 2024.

According to Telefônica, the FTTH service, a technology that takes optical fiber to the customer’s home, “continues to expand strongly“. The service grew by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter of 2023 compared to the same period last year. Revenue was R$1.757 billion.

The remuneration paid to shareholders in 2024 has reached R$4.13 billion to date. Of this total, R$2.19 billion is in interest on equity. Another R$1.5 billion in resources arising from the capital reduction, while R$447 million was invested in the company’s share buybacks.