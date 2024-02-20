Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/20/2024 – 19:11

The net profit of Telefônica Brasil, owner of Vivo, grew 42.1% in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022, reaching R$1.601 billion.

The jump in profit is related to the growth in revenue (mainly in mobile telephony) with cost dilution, providing an increase in margin. Profit was also higher due to the lower weight of taxes in the quarter's balance sheet.

Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) increased 9.9% in the fourth quarter, reaching R$5.752 billion. The Ebitda margin rose 1.1 percentage points, to 42.5%.

The company's net operating revenue rose 6.9% in the fourth quarter, totaling R$13.535 billion. Performance was driven by the mobile segment, with an increase of 8.4%, while the fixed segment grew 3.5%.

In the 'other revenue' line, the company recorded R$349 million, an increase of 15.2%. The line had the positive effect of the conclusion of negotiations with companies that own towers regarding the lease contracts for the towers acquired from Oi. This generated a net gain of R$292 million.

Total operating costs increased by 4.8%, to R$7.783 billion.

The financial result (balance between financial income and expenses) generated an expense of R$631 million, an increase of 4.5%. The depreciation and amortization line was negative at R$3.504 billion, an increase of 7.4%.

The tax line had a significant improvement in the fourth quarter, reaching just R$13 million, a decrease of 94.5% in the annual comparison – the difference was not explained in the balance sheet.