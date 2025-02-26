Telefónica appoint vice president to the representative of the State Carlos Ocaña and enters the council to the Saudí Stc

The board of directors of Telefónica has agreed on Wednesday the appointment of the counselor Carlos Ocaña Orbis, representative of the State in the company, as the new vice president of the group chaired by Marc Murtra. In addition, the body has decided to entry to a representative of the Saudi STC in the highest governing body of the company.

In addition, the Board of Directors has agreed to accept the voluntary resignation presented by Francisco José Riberas under his councilor, to which he thanked the services provided and whose mandate won at the end of April, to promote the entry into the body of Ana María Sala, with the character of an independent counselor, within the framework of the order of ordered renewal of the Council.

Specifically, the Council has unanimously decided, and prior favorable report of the Commission of Appointments, Remarking and Good Governance, appointing the company’s advisor, for the cooptation procedure, to Olayan Alwetaid, with the character of Sunday Counselor, on behalf of the shareholder Green Bridge Investment Company SCS / STC Group. This appointment covers the existing vacancy in the Council after the death of the vice president, José Javier Echenique.

The Saudi operator is now one of Telefónica’s reference shareholders with 9.97% of the capital, an operation in which it invested 2,100 million euros and caused the State, through the SEPI, to acquire up to 10% of the operator, which considers “one of the main companies of the country, leader in the telecommunications and key sector in other strategic fields”.