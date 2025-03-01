Fiberpass, the fiber company that have created in Spain Telefónica and Vodafone Spain, will begin its operations this Saturday, according to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) on Friday.

The two telecos launch this ‘fibreco’ that they announced in November after having received the corresponding regulatory authorizations.

Fiberpass will cover approximately 3.65 million real estate units, which represent about 12% of the National Telefónica Network of Spain.

It is estimated that the company will initially have around 1.4 million customers, which implies a level of penetration around 38%.

Simultaneously, a series of service provision contracts by the Telefónica Group with the new company have been signed.

The capital of the company has been distributed between the telephone group (63%) and Vodafone Spain (37%). The 63% participation of the telephone group is structured through Telefónica España and Telefónica Infra with a 38% and 25% participation, respectively.

Fiberpass will have Pablo Ledesma CEOwhich has been director of Operations of Telefónica España for seven years and has more than 25 years of experience in relevant positions in Telefónica.