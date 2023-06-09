Movistar Colombia and Tigo, controlled by the Millicom group, have signed a memorandum of understanding to explore the integration of their mobile telephony networks in Colombia, through a new jointly owned infrastructure company. The objective of this agreement is to make the management of current networks more efficient and for the new company to become a vehicle for deploying new technologies such as 5G. Approximately more than 35 million mobile users of both companies in Colombia would benefit from this agreement, having access to services with better standards.

In geographic terms, the consolidated network would optimize the quality of mobile services in more than 700 Colombian municipalities and national coverage would be strengthened in around 10% of the territory. In line with the objectives set by the Government of Colombia, which owns 32% of Telefónica Colombia, to achieve Internet coverage for 85% of the population, the agreement will promote connectivity, access to information and services digital, which are essential to improve education, medical care, financial inclusion and entrepreneurship of the 50 million Colombians.

“By guaranteeing that more people have access to the necessary tools to take advantage of digital opportunities, the agreement will also promote productivity, innovation and competitiveness,” both companies explained this Friday in a joint statement.

Parallel to this agreement, the two companies will continue to be competitors in the provision of retail and wholesale telecommunications services and will maintain their business, strategic and commercial independence and autonomy. The development of this network requires the prior evaluation and approval of the Superintendence of Industry and Commerce (SIC). If the agreement is finalized, the approval of the Ministry of Information Technology and Communications will also be required.

