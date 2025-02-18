Telefónica Spain has signed An agreement with the Bizkaia Provincial Council to become your technological partner and collaborate in the Development of its industrial quantum technology strategy In the territory. The framework collaboration project will have latest generation equipment For its development, provided by Fujitsu.

So, will incorporate a digital Annelaer (DA) that will be housed in a telephone center in Bizkaia. This quantum computing solution is Able to solve problems up to 100,000 variablesusing the different quantum phenomena (overlap, intertwining, tunnel effect) to accelerate the calculations. This is the first day hosted in infrastructure outside of Japan in history.

Additionally, it will have a Specific platform to perform quantum emulations. The objective is to be able to emulate the operation of the quantum circuits, which is achieved by executing software on a classic supercomputing classic computer (HPC), thus obtaining several emulation modes: state vector, tensorial networks and MPS (Matrix Product state).

By virtue of the agreement reached, Telefónica will provide the parties involved in project El Remote access to Fujitsu platforms, both those of quantum computing and to those of emulation. These new platforms will complement those already providing Telefónica to the Provincial Council. In this way, Bizkaia is the place of the world with access to more quantum platforms of different technologies and different manufacturers, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), DWAVE, IBM, IONQ, IQM, Microsoft, OQC, Pascal, QCI Quantum Circuit, Qilimanjaro, Quantinuum, Quera and Rigetti.

This Agreement evidence the importance of public-private collaboration In the development of technology, as will analyze both parties in a joint session that will be held in the Agora of the Telefónica stand during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

Since 2021, the Bizkaia Provincial Council has generated a quantum ecosystem formed by universities, technological and research centers, large international technological corporations, companies, startups, clusters, startups and public administrations. Integrated in the Basq alliance of the Basque Government, the objective of BIQAIN is to continue with applied research, technological development and innovation in this field in order to that companies can carry out projects and experience With quantum technology.

A decade of research

Telefónica, meanwhile, has been investigating quantum solutions on quantum network infrastructures More stable and advanced in Europe, formed not only by its own industrial ring, in service since 2018, but by the investigation infrastructure to which they are connected, they point out in a statement.

Bizkaia’s economic promotion deputy, Ainara Basurko considers that “collaboration between technology and research centers, the University, the Business Initiative and the Provincial Council of Bizkaia will accelerate the development and marketing of innovations in quantum technology in the territory. “

Along these lines, Manuel Ángel Alonso, director of Northern Territory of Telefónica Spain, points out that “this collaboration is a project as necessary as exciting. Quantum computing is called to change the rules From the game to many levels, which makes it essential to be prepared to deal with its risks and also to benefit from the opportunity it represents. “

Quantum technologies are intended to promote Great advances in different industries and sectorsfrom finance, energy or telecommunications, to medicine, mobility, chemistry or advanced manufacturing.