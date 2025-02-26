It has barely spent more than a month since Marc Murtra assumed the position of president of Telefónica And the business has already stirred. It was in 2019 when the group reviewed all its exposure to Latin America, with the exception … from Brazil, and since then they have detached them from some subsidiaries. But the change of the first executive of the Teleco last January has meant a revulsive until accelerating the disinvestment plans there.

José María Álvarez-Pallete put the first stone of rethinking in that region, with more than a dozen geographies. When in 2019 he announced the review of its Latin American operations, which were collected under the denomination of Telefónica Hispam (except Brazil), the then president recognized the coup to the business in those territories.

The objective was then “modular exposure to the region” and maximize value. Seek greater profitability in the markets and, mainly, disin. Over the years, operations such as those of Costa Rica, El Salvador, Nicaragua … and a few months ago they agreed their departure from Colombia with Millicom, an operation that is pending to execute in the absence of the approval of the supervisors. Much of the money collected has been dedicated to reduce debtthat until September 2024 amounted to 28,748 million euros, while ten years before exceeded 45,000 million.

The political and economic instability of those countries, the risk of currency and strong competition are elements that invite Telefónica to leave markets that do not consider ‘Core’. ESSENTIAL called, right now Spain, Brazil, Germany and the United Kingdom. Example of this instability and risks is Peru, where they have requested to voluntarily benefit from creditors competition with the objective of addressing financial restructuring and their operations there.

Thus, Colombia’s was the last divestment in the region of the Álvarez-Pallete era and will be completed under the mandate of Murtra, which has decided to accelerate. Argentina’s sale is the best example; An operation that was forged very quickly.

The subsidiary sold two days ago to Telecom ArgentinaClarín controlled group, the largest media conglomerate in the country. The amount of the operation was 1,189 million and even the Spanish company shielded against future problems, both financial and regulatory, having completed and closed the transaction on the same day. The latter has turned out to be important since the Argentine Executive has promised to give war against the operation when considering that Telecom would have a monopoly. With the telephone armor, the risk should be completely assumed by the buyer.

Beyond Argentina, other regions that are in full review and for which a possible sale is being explored are Uruguay and Mexico. For the latter, as he published ‘Five days’, he has even hired the JP Morgan investment bank; The same entity that was hired for the operation in Argentina. Ibero -American media also report that he is trying to get rid of Uruguay and that the candidate would also be Telecom, from Clarín.

Market sources confirm that the review of the entire Ibero -American region is more on the table than ever and the intention is to close operations in the coming months; Accelerate with respect to the rhythm of the previous stage. Something that also has the approval of the SEPI, which has 10% of the Teleco, and that since it arrived at the shareholders has paid a lot of attention to the development of the business.

Telefónica Hispam, thus, drags the numbers. In income, in 2024, until September, they fell 4.8% to 6,404 million and Ebitda decreased 6.7% to 1,159 million. In the rest of the ‘Core’ regions, instead, there is growth. Very different situations that make Latin America be in the focus, even more when it is expected that in the accounts of all 2024, which will be presented tomorrow, the instability of Hispam will be further seen.

Board of Directors

The 2024 accounts will be approved today in the Board of Directors, as well as the call for shareholders. And at the same time, according to market sources, the forecast is already to take the definitive step so that the STCs of STC can enter the Council with a member, which they must formally request.

In this conclave, while the Board is convened, it would be in which STC It would have to ask for their place in the Council, something that they are dilating, although the Arabs have demonstrated their patience since they announced their entry in Telefónica back in September 2023.

These have taken more than a year to complete their investment of 9.97% in Telefónica but they have confirmed to the market that they will enter the Council, something that is planned to be requested and accepted after today’s meeting and is one of the points to take the shareholders board. In his case they could occupy the site left by the late Javier Echenique as a advisor, although it is not ruled out that there is any more change in the maximum governing body of the Teleco. For their part, STC sources preferred not to comment.