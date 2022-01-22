With the covid-19 pandemic forcing many people to stay at home in the last two years, telemedicine took a leap after President Jair Bolsonaro sanctioned the law that authorized the practice during the crisis period. According to data from the Brazilian Association of Health Plans (Abramge), 5.1 million teleservices were carried out between April 2020 and November 2021.

Although the pandemic is still far from over, with the advancement of the Ômicron variant, discussions are already underway in the National Congress, through the Digital Parliamentary Front, for the final regulation to be approved. However, while insurers and health care companies advocate that the release occurs as soon as possible, the medical community and even hospitals are calling for firmer regulation in order to prevent abuse.

Unimed Seguros, for example, saw telemedicine as a tool to help customers, but also to reduce the financial loss caused by the pandemic. The savings brought by teleconsultations reached R$ 15 million. For the president of the insurance company, Helton Freitas, it is not conceivable to go back to a tool that, according to him, helped so much in a complicated period for the country. in the smallest details, it can become a national problem”, says Freitas.

Limits

One of the points under discussion today is that teleconsultation is used for so-called “returns”. In other words, the patient’s first consultation would need to be in person. In addition, doctors would need to be registered with each Regional Council of Medicine to be able to work with patients who live in other states. The Federal Council of Medicine (CFM) says that everything is being evaluated with criteria.

Hospitals are also watching. According to Leandro Reis, vice president of medical and services at Rede D’Or, it is necessary to have a regulation that does not harm the patient. For him, teleconsultation is an advance, but it cannot be the only way for the person to have access to doctors.

Paulo Yoo, medical executive manager of digital health at Grupo NotreDame Intermédica, agrees with the debate, but claims that telemedicine “brings more access and helps in disease prevention”.

Pricing of the service opposes doctors and health operators

Doctors and health plans are not on the same page when it comes to teleconsultation. There was no joint signature of the two parties defending the regulation, due to the question of the values ​​of the consultations. Companies, for example, believe that values ​​can be negotiated on a case-by-case basis, since the cost of the office does not become a variable in this type of service. “We do not defend lesser values, but the freedom of negotiation”, says José Luciano Monteiro, coordinator of the telehealth committee of the Brazilian Association of Health Plans (Abramge).

Physicians, in turn, advocate maintaining value because what is most valuable is the physician’s knowledge, not physical space. “Distance consultations also bring a greater risk to the doctor, since he does not have physical contact with the patient. Therefore, it is also something that justifies the same values”, says Antonio Carlos Endrigo, president of the digital health commission of the Brazilian Medical Association (AMB).

Finally, there is the question of qualification. Today, a minority of medical courses work on the issue of health at a distance. For part of the sector, specialization is necessary for this type of service, which should even be mandatory in some cases.

The information is from the newspaper. The State of São Paulo.

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

