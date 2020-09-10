When administration thanked its workers for having labored further exhausting throughout confinement, Nokia France engineers didn’t instantly understand the double that means. That they had not counted their hours to meet up with the group’s technological backwardness over their opponents in 5G. Amongst them: 700 younger engineers, newly recruited by Nokia to strengthen the analysis and growth (R&D) groups. Fabien, a younger CGT member, is certainly one of them. He paraded this Thursday within the firm of practically a thousand demonstrators in Nozay, in Essonne, the place 831 jobs are threatened. “We now have the sensation of getting been used, of being subjected to the choices of bankers, not of industrialists, he laments. For 2 years, they’ve been leaving engineering colleges to vow us a job in a sector of the longer term, 5G. A few of us took loans to purchase right here, within the depths of Essonne. Then, we’re thrown … “

The hiring of those younger engineers was one of many twelve commitments made in 2015 to Emmanuel Macron, then Minister of the Financial system, in order that he authorizes the sale of Alcatel, its applied sciences and patents, to Nokia. This dedication was the one one revered. However who mentioned hiring clearly didn’t indicate the sustainability of their jobs. Nonetheless, these new graduates are engaged on the brand new era of cellular community applied sciences that are starting to be deployed world wide and on cybersecurity, the wants of that are continuously rising. The longer term promised to be shiny, since their employer has nonetheless acquired practically 280 million euros in analysis tax credit score since 2015 and the Chinese language provider Huawei has been banned from many international locations, opening up Nokia to many markets, if solely in France the place contracts are signed with all operators. These guarantees have been shattered on the sudden and sudden announcement of the dismissal of a 3rd of the workforce in France, the overwhelming majority of whom have been engineers, within the R&D sector: 831 in Essonne and 402 in Lannion, in Brittany. .

Within the car parking zone of the Nozay web site, below a banner displaying “Tragic ball at Nokia, 1,233 useless”, Claude Josserand, central CGT union delegate for one more month, is about to talk to summarize the workers assembly the final committee social and financial (CSE), which was held the day earlier than. The commerce unionist, previously Alcatel spent at Nokia in the course of the takeover, is a part of the earlier social plan, which centered primarily on administrative companies and buyer assist. The engineer had volunteered initially to save lots of the job of a youthful colleague. After two years of reclassification depart, he’ll have the ability to retire at a critical low cost. Whereas he should be fired in November, he finds himself once more on the entrance line to combat this fourth layoff plan. “We continuously have two overlapping ‘job safety plans’, which makes it virtually unimaginable to watch the variety of jobs truly misplaced, he explains. Staff depart with totally different circumstances, a couple of months aside. For this plan, administration needs to settle all the things for the 12 months 2021. “

From the final central CSE, alternatively, nothing concrete got here out. The French administration abuses the language of wooden, whereas the federal government, which has dominated “Unacceptable” this new redundancy plan now not communicates on its discussions with the CEO. “We realized that the Secretary of State for Trade has conferences nowadays with the Finnish administration of the group. We hope that one thing will come out, however we do not know what’s on the desk, studies Christophe Civit, elected CFDT. We’re asking for the plan to be canceled, as a result of all Alcatel alumni like me, who’re 45 or 50 years previous, won’t discover a job like that, particularly in France the place, if there isn’t a longer Nokia, the sector telecoms will disappear. “

A relocation that doesn’t say its title

The administration of the group is confined to 2 explanations. Her money movement has fallen by 3.5 billion euros in two years, she complains. Precisely the quantity it paid in dividends over the identical interval. The group claims “Defragment” his groups, too scattered across the globe, in line with him. A relocation that doesn’t converse its title, retort the unions, for the reason that 1,200 jobs eradicated in France will likely be recreated in India, China and Japanese Europe …

“We aren’t preventing simply to save lots of our jobs! rebels Claude Josserand. We denounce an actual resignation of public authorities. The federal government refuses to impose compensation on firms in alternate for its assist. We’re proof that the motivation alone doesn’t work. His assist simply creates windfall results, with our dough! Our combat should make it potential for public opinion to grasp this, it’s our hope to make issues occur. “ At his aspect, Laurent Richard, who succeeds him as central CGT union delegate at Nokia, engages: “Behind these inventory market layoffs, they’re killing a strategic sector for France. With Alcatel-Alstom, we had an entity on the forefront of telecommunications, vitality and transport. There may be hardly any left. “

After the demonstration, workers have been invited to a carpentry workshop to chop 831 life-size wood silhouettes symbolizing the variety of jobs threatened. Their colleagues from Lannion had paraded earlier within the week, brandishing the 402s of theirs, and the putting pictures made their approach to Nozay. “In October, we want to gather all these figures, plant them on a seashore in Brittany and maybe movie them with a drone, in order that we will visualize the extent of the social breakdown”, considers Laurent Richard.