Since the start of confinement, Lorenzo Gironzini has been working from home. After more than five months spent on a kitchen chair, the advertising executive decided to equip himself to protect his back. “With an office chair, it’s much more pleasant, you can adjust it (…) and it changes your life when you spend the day on it“, assures Lorenzo. An ergonomic chair bought 450 euros thanks to a subsidy from his company.

With the rise of teleworking, some companies are helping their employees to equip themselves. So some entrepreneurs rushed into this new market. Christophe Cote buys office furniture, repackages it and sells it second-hand. “80% of people who bought were businesses (…) and now, 80% are individuals for teleworking“, explains the founder of Adopte un bureau.

