Microsoft launched this Thursday Live, a new platform for employees integrated into Teams and Microsoft 365, designed to improve the telecommuting experience from modules that revolve around connections, knowledge, topics and learning.

Microsoft Viva is a first platform that offers employees the possibility of incorporate communication, wellness, learning and knowledge discovery tools to remote workflow.

This platform is integrated into Teams and Microsoft 365, and is based on four modules: Connections, Knowledge, Topics, and Learning. As of this Thursday, an initial set of modules is available, although the rest will arrive throughout this year, as the company explains in a statement.

Viva Topics displays topic cards with documents, conversations, videos and related people, which generates an AI from services such as Teams or Microsoft 365 applications.

For its part, Viva Connections (connections) It is presented as a dashboard with which the worker can access internal communications and company resources, as well as participate in groups with other employees.

Another module Viva Insights (insights), collects data from the employee experience to manage breaks, the time they focus on work and learning, as well as relationships with peers.

The information will be available to organizational leaders, who will be able to see trends at the team and organization level and “recommendations to better balance productivity and well-being.”

Finally, the module Viva Learning (learning) it enters into the learning and development of employees. Collect in the same place the different resources that the organization makes available to employees. “Users can discover, share, assign and track a wide variety of courses as a natural part of the workday,” they point out from Microsoft.

Telework Law

The national government established that the Legal Regime of the Telework Contract, provided for by Law No. 27,555, will enter into force on April 1, 2021, according to a resolution published this Friday in the Official Gazette.

The regime was approved on July 30 of last year by the Senate and regulates this labor modality in activities that, due to their nature and particular characteristics, allow it.

The first article establishes that “the provisions of Law No. 27,555 will not be applicable when the labor provision is carried out in the establishments, dependencies or branches of the clients to whom the employer provides services on a continuous or regular basis. “.

Nor “in cases in which the work is carried out sporadically and occasionally at the home of the person who works, either at his request or due to some exceptional circumstance.”

Meanwhile, in the published annex, it is detailed that articles 2, 3 and 4 related to the telework contract, the rights and obligations and working hours were left unregulated.

Teleworking, a constant in the pandemic. (AFP)

Article 5, referring to the right to digital disconnection, specifies that when “the activity of the company is carried out in different time zones or in those cases in which it is essential for any objective reason, the referral of communications outside the workday”.

“In all cases, the person who works will not be obliged to respond until the beginning of their day, unless the assumptions contained in Article 203 of Law No. 20,744 (to 1976) concur, “the regulations say and clarify that” incentives may not be established conditional on the non-exercise of the right to disconnect. “

“The increases linked to the remuneration of overtime hours will not be considered incentives,” the text states.

Regarding care tasks, any person who exercises the right to interrupt the task, “must communicate virtually and with precision” when inactivity begins and when it ends.

“In cases in which the care tasks do not allow compliance with the current legal or conventional working day, its reduction may be agreed according to the conditions established in the collective agreement,” adds Article 6.

With information from DPA.