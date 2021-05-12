Change the bricks of the block opposite for the mountain slate, or substitute the chestnut trees that grow in a row on the sidewalk, with a powerful carob tree that stands in the middle of the recently planted land. To the telecommutingLike the field, you cannot put doors on it. That is why many professionals choose the rural environment to continue developing their occupations, but they also have their demands.

To pull hard on the remote work cart, you need a good internet connection and a home where to install it, two requirements that pose a challenge for anyone who wants to settle in rural zones, especially the smallest ones. There are still many places where broadband does not reach and the market for homes for rent or for sale is very small or non-existent.

The General Secretariat for the Demographic Challenge, under the Ministry for Ecological Transition, does not yet have data on this phenomenon, but has noticed an increase in the arrival of the population from the cities to rural areas. “Many of these transfers are not regularized in the register, because they are citizens who settle in their second home, which complicates the count, “explains Ignacio Molina, advisor to the secretariat. “But they can be identified through changes of address in health cards, prescriptions in pharmacies and schooling, which we are still computing,” he adds.

The Idealista real estate portal provides figures that corroborate this new interest. In November 2020, searches for homes in municipalities with fewer than 5,000 inhabitants, which are considered rural, reached 14.8%, while in January of last year they were 10.1%. Molina believes, however, that it is still too early to know if this urban exodus it will be permanent or temporary.

What does it take to work in a town?

The phenomenon of relocation has brought to light the problems that were affecting rural areas – or areas of low population density as the European Union calls them, when they have less than 12.5 inhabitants per square kilometer. “To the aging and depopulation are added to the problems derived from the lack of connectivity ”, details Molina.

Currently, 99.8% of the population has access to 4G – which is the technology that travels in waves through the air and that allows mobile phones to have internet – according to data from the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation, published in the report Broadband coverage in Spain in 2019. Meanwhile, 88% have fiber optics, which goes underground. The latter system, however, only reaches 71% in rural areas. The figures in the deployment of networks, assure from the Secretary of State for Telecommunications and Digital Infrastructures, do not imply that the inhabitants already have the service, but that the infrastructure is available. To activate it, they must hire an operator.

What internet connection speed do you need?

In addition to the extension of the networks, the teleworker you must take into account the speed at which the data arrives. According to the Secretary of State, to work remotely it is necessary to reach, at least, 30 megabits per second. With this amount it is possible to connect several devices at the same time: while two adults are working, a child can play an online game console, for example.

In 2019, this speed was available to 86.6% of the inhabitants of rural areas, while the higher speed, which travels at 100 megabits per second and which is common in cities, reached only 49.8%. The State plan aims to reach 100% of the national population with this speed in 2025.

The problem, however, is that there are low-density areas where the infrastructure does not yet exist or the one that does offer very slow speeds. Optical fiber arrived for the first time in January in Nieva de Cameros in La Rioja, with 83 registered inhabitants, according to the National Institute of Statistics (INE). “We have achieved it after insisting a lot. Now we want it to reach our village, Montemediano, and the rest of the municipalities in the Cameros region ”, comments its mayor, Inmaculada Sáenz, independent, spokesperson for the Coordinadora de la España Vaciada, which brings together 140 associations and platforms of citizens of sparsely inhabited areas.

Optical fiber reaches only 1.6% of households in towns with less than 100 inhabitants, which represent 1,380 of the 8,131 municipalities in Spain, and half of those with between 2,000 and 5,000 residents. The fiber connectivity map shows large gaps in areas of Galicia, Asturias, Cantabria, La Rioja and Navarra, but especially in Castilla y León, Castilla-La Mancha, Aragón and Extremadura. “Although much remains to be done, progress has been made. Connectivity in rural areas in 2017 was around half that of now, ”says Molina.

The technology 5G, which allows very high speeds and greater capacity to transmit information, promises to benefit the rural zones and isolated from Spain, according to the secretariat. At the end of 2020, the operators began the deployment of the networks, which still has many limitations. The European Recovery Fund, also known as Next Generation EU, has an item aimed at improving the connectivity of the country as a whole, to promote the advancement of broadband and 5G. “With this new technology we will find centers of coworking in small municipalities, which will allow creating teams with professionals located anywhere ”, defends Francisco Morcillo, an expert in innovation and smart cities and territories.

The other challenge: getting a home

Finding a home in small nuclei, whether for rent or ownership, is not as easy as in the cities. “There is no robust market,” says Mariano García Sardiña, president of the Badajoz Chamber of Commerce. The problem, says Lidia Díaz, president of the Spanish Association Against Depopulation (AECD), which starts activities to attract people to rural areas, is that most of the houses are not rented because their owners occupy them on vacation. And those that are free, he points out, are so abandoned that they are in poor condition.

This situation complicates the search for urbanites who have no relation to the town. “We have a couple of families with children who are looking to move, but we have not been able to find a house for them,” admits Sáenz, the mayor of Nieva de Cameros. Your City Council raises the possibility of creating a rental park that includes properties whose owners only use them a few weeks a year. “We want to propose a model whereby a family lives there and shares the house with the owners while they are on vacation,” argues the mayor.

García Sardiña believes that rehabilitation is necessary to expand the park. The autonomous communities have plans to help residents restore rural housing, both for current residents and to attract new ones. The Government also plans to dedicate a portion of the European Recovery Fund to the restoration of buildings and to improve their energy efficiency. In addition, it has extended until 2022 the State Housing Plan 2018-2021 to help economically those under 35 years of age to rent or buy a home in municipalities with less than 5,000 inhabitants.

A trial period to make sure of the election

Patricia García, owner of two rural hotels converted into a guest house in Villarrín de Campos, in Zamora, with 404 inhabitants, recommends trying the rural experience for a while before buying. This businesswoman offers double rooms with toilet for 900 euros per month (without meals) and a space in which telework without interruptions or noise, a lifestyle that she wants to promote through the National Coliving and Coworking Association, of which she is president.

“We serve as a bridge to the town. If it is already difficult to find a home, how can you buy one without thinking about it, if you also have to rehabilitate it later? ”He asks. “We give that flexible rental in which the guest decides how long he wants to stay.”

Going around the towns in which you are interested and asking the neighbors is another way to get it right. “Many people in the countryside prefer to meet the tenants in person,” advises journalist Ramón Pradera, founder of the initiative Come to live in a town, a web platform that serves as a showcase for small Spanish municipalities to attract urbanites who seek change environment.

“There has not been such an important moment in history to repopulate the towns,” argues Pradera. To appear on the page, the populations, around 100 municipalities right now, pay a fee to cover the costs of producing a video about their charms that is uploaded to the web. Users can also narrow the search based on criteria such as connectivity, the availability of rental and purchase housing or the existence of schools, medical centers and sports facilities.

Internet, home … but also school and hospital

Educational and health services are the third leg on which the decision of teleworkers to choose a rural destination is based. “It is convenient that they find out what that region has, because each person has their needs,” says Díaz, from the Association Against Depopulation. A family with children, who need schooling, is not the same as a couple who are expecting a baby or a person who suffers from a chronic illness and must go to the hospital regularly. For Sáenz, the mayor, who is also a monitor on the school bus that transports two of the three children who live in Nieva de Cameros to the Ortigosa school, almost seven kilometers away, living in the town is not as idyllic as it seems. “It is another life, full of benefits, here we breathe clean air, but it also has its drawbacks,” he concludes.