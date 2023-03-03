Telecommunications | The United States Department of Justice fined Ericsson $206 million for corruption

Ericsson has admitted that in 2019 it violated an agreement with the US authorities.

of the United States the Ministry of Justice has fined the Swedish network equipment manufacturer Ericsson 206 million dollars, i.e. 194 million euros.

The reason is that the company has violated the agreement it made in 2019 with the Ministry of Justice and the authorities supervising the financial markets.

In 2019, US authorities found Ericsson guilty of corruption in China, Djibouti, Indonesia, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Vietnam.

The company paid a mediation fee of 1.1 billion euros and committed to changing its operating methods. The purpose of the settlement fee was to avoid long and complicated legal proceedings.

Thursday the Ministry of Justice announced that Ericsson has acknowledged that it has acted contrary to the agreement made in 2019. Prosecutor Damian Williams says in the press release of the Ministry of Justice that Ericsson has seriously breached the contract and has not learned its lessons.

The US authorities have investigated Ericsson’s actions because the company is listed on the US Nasdaq stock exchange. In 2021, Ericsson paid its rival Nokia a mediation fee of 80 million euros for almost the same case, for which it received new fines on Thursday.

Last in 2018, Ericsson said that its internal audit found that the company had made unusual payments in Iraq in 2018.

The inspection found evidence of payments to brokers intended to evade Iraqi customs and the use of alternative transport routes when the terrorist organization Isis and other armed groups controlled the transport routes. The investigation into this case is still ongoing.

Correction March 3, 2023 at 9:40 a.m.: The article initially wrongly claimed that Ericsson had been fined by the US Department of Justice for suspected corruption in Iraq. The fines were imposed for breaching the agreement made in 2019.