Telecommunications Telia’s CEO Allison Kirkby warns of security risks threatening telephone networks and promises “Finns the“ 5g network ”for Finns as the“ only ”operator

CEO Allison Kirkby says the company is also investing in information security as the risks of cyber attacks have increased.

Telecom operator Telia’s President and CEO Allison Kirkby estimates that the importance of mobile network security will increase in the future.

“The risk of cyber-attacks is increasing today and governments are more concerned about the extent to which foreigners may set backdoors on critical networks. That is why one of the key goals of our new strategy is to connect people and companies to the most secure network in the Nordic and Baltic countries. ”

Telia is one of the telecom operators that has started barking at Chinese network equipment maker Huawei in recent years.

“Ericsson and Nokia have been our strategic partners in mobile networks for some time. As we move to 5g technology, we have deepened our collaboration with both Ericsson and Nokia. In Finland, we are the only telecom operator that builds for Finns Finnish 5g network. ”

In his opinion, CEO Kirkby means that Telia has chosen Nokia as its partner in fifth-generation mobile phone technology (5g) in Finland.

In addition, Telia and Dna’s joint venture Finland’s joint network will buy its 5g device from Nokia. The Finnish joint network operates in northern and eastern Finland.

Telia has also had to consider cooperating with Huawei in many other countries.

“In some states, restrictions have been imposed on Huawei, which has made it difficult for us to work with the company.”

According to the news agency Reuters, in the Baltics, Estonia and Lithuania have restricted the use of Huawei’s hardware and software in the networks of telecom operators.

Trammels mainly due to the United States.

It has put pressure many of its partners to prevent the exploitation of Huawei’s hardware and software on telecom operators’ 5g mobile networks. The reason is that the United States claims that Huawei’s products are suitable for cyber espionage.

Huawei has vehemently denied the allegations, and at least the United States has not publicly provided evidence to substantiate its allegations.

Huawei becoming the eye of the United States is likely to be more due to trade policy controversy.

I need it Kirkby, CEO of Telia, plans to reform Telia in many ways.

On Friday, in an interim report, he announced the company’s new business plan, built on four pillars: inspiring customers, connecting everyone online, accelerating digital change and sustainability.

In short, the aim is for households and businesses to have easy access to key services in addition to good telecommunications connections from a single door: Telia.

“We have a very strong and unique position that allows us to provide all the services needed in a networked life. In addition to telecommunications connections, it is about digital user experience and services. ”

Kirkby, President and CEO, also emphasizes that Telia’s large investments in information and communication technology and entertainment services offer the company completely new ways to attract customers. The key is that the services offered by the company are simple and better meet customer demand.

“The goal is to reduce the number of our thousands of products and services to make our offering simpler.”

Reducing products and services also means cutting costs. The company aims to reduce operating expenses by SEK 4 billion, or EUR 390 million, by 2025. The company estimates it will cut 1,000 jobs this year.

“We are looking for ways to improve our productivity in all countries, but at this point, I can’t say any more about possible reductions. All of our units are considering how to improve productivity. ”

Telia employs a total of 4,400 people in Finland, including the employees of the company’s television channel MTV. In 2019, Telia acquired the television business of the Swedish media company Bonnier, which also included MTV.

Last Over the years, Telia has undergone major changes even before Kirkby started as CEO. The company withdrew from the highly profitable Asian market and focused on the Nordic and Baltic countries. The company currently has operations in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

Changes have also taken place in Finland. More than ten years ago, Telia was the largest telecom operator, but Elisa wedged past it.

Two years ago, Telia’s international competitor, Norwegian Telenor, acquired Dna, Finland’s third largest telecommunications operator. In other words, two relatively large international telecom operators and Elisa, which certainly has business in Estonia, are currently competing in the Finnish market.

In Finland, price competition is fierce. This is particularly evident in the fact that a large number of consumers are switching subscriptions as telecom operators make more and more attractive offers to them.

“Naturally, I would like price competition to ease at some point because we are investing a lot in developing our network. In the last quarter, we found that our customers are willing to pay more for 5g technology, and more than 50 percent of the phones we sold were 5g phones. ”

On Monday the company announcedthat it intends to shut down its third-generation mobile network within three years. The decision is due to Telia concentrating its resources on newer wireless technology and striving to get rid of the copper used in the old fixed networks.

In Finland In October – December, Telia’s net sales were just under SEK 4 billion, or just under EUR 390 million, and operating profit excluding non-recurring items was SEK 355 million, or EUR 35 million. Net sales decreased by seven percent and operating profit by 15 percent from the corresponding period last year.

The main reason for the decline in operating profit is the coronavirus pandemic, as Travel Abroad has declined sharply.

“In Finland, the decrease in roaming charges in particular has affected our business, but also the fact that television advertising has decreased. If the effect of the coronavirus pandemic is removed, our business actually improved in Finland, especially in the consumer business. Our 5g network covers 40 percent of the population, and for that [5g] there is more and more demand. ”

In its new business plan, Telia also emphasizes sustainable development. What exactly does that mean?

“Our networks only use renewable energy, and we pay a lot of attention to recycling equipment. It should also be borne in mind that 5g technology is more energy efficient than previous technologies. ”

Which has more energy-efficient products and solutions: Ericsson or Nokia?

“Both claim to have the most energy efficient solutions. When contracting for new technology, we take into account the total cost, one of which is energy efficiency. ”