Telecommunications | Telephone networks in Russia may be paralyzed when Ericsson and Nokia withdraw due to the war

According to the sources of the news agency Reuters, a slowdown in data transfer and dropped calls can be expected.

Telecommunication connections In Russia, they may even stagnate over a long period of time, because the network equipment manufacturers Ericsson and Nokia will stop their operations in the country at the end of the year.

Five telecommunications industry leaders and other sources told the Reuters news agency that there is a slowdown in data transmission, dropped calls, and calls that don’t connect at all.

According to Reuters’ sources, the disruptions are due to the fact that after the turn of the year, telecom operators will no longer have the opportunity to update their networks’ software, and they will soon have a shortage of network equipment as well.

in Russia according to Reuters, 50 percent of the base stations in use are from either Ericsson or Nokia. In addition, the companies have sold a lot of other network equipment and optical networks to Russian telecom operators.

Without software updates, the different technical areas of the network no longer work together.

“We are working towards the end of the year, when all the exemptions [pakotteisiin] expire”, said Ericsson’s finance and finance director Carl Mellander for Reuters.

The Swedish authorities have granted Ericsson exemptions in complying with the sanctions until the end of the year.

“Our departure [Venäjältä] is being completed. We are not going to deliver anything to Russia,” said Nokia’s CEO Pekka Lundmark for Reuters.

Russia’s business accounted for less than two percent of Nokia’s turnover of 22 billion euros last year. Nokia recorded a provision of EUR 104 million in its early-year result due to the withdrawal from Russia.

Both companies condemned Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine already last spring.

Read more: Nokia withdraws from Russia

Reuters according to sources, the congestion of message traffic starts in rural areas, as telecom operators focus their resources on securing the operation of networks in cities. When software updates cannot be made to networks, they are also vulnerable to network attacks.

Russia’s Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media told news agency Tassi that there is no shortage of network devices in Russia. According to the ministry, the withdrawal of Ericsson and Nokia will not cause disruptions to telecommunications services.

Minister Payments Shadayev said earlier this week that four telecom operators plan to buy Russian network equipment worth $100 billion, or $1.3 billion.

The Russian government has been trying to promote the use of equipment and software from Russian companies in the networks of telecom operators for a long time.

The largest telecom operator in Russia, MTS, refused to answer Reuters’ questions about possible problems with telecommunications. Telecom operators Megafon, Beeline and Tele 2 did not respond to requests for comment.

Chinese Huawei has also stopped selling new devices to Russia, according to Reuters’ three sources with knowledge of the matter. However, the company has continued to provide software updates and network maintenance services to Russian telecom operators.

According to Reuters, Huawei had more than a third of the market share in Russia last year.