Telecommunications | Telecom operators compete fiercely – Dna increased its market share the most

CEO Jussi Tolvanen believes in straightforward management and listening to the gravel voice.

Competitive between telecom operators is very strict, but the market has quietly undergone major changes.

For more than ten years, it seemed that Dna was permanently falling behind its competitors. Elisa and Telia each had a market share of about 40 percent and Dna 20 percent.

However, over the years, Dna has continuously strengthened its market share. Based on the latest data, it is roughly on par with Telia.

Managing director Jussi Tolvanen in my opinion, Dna’s success is based on the challenger’s attitude.

“Our central values ​​in all our activities are speed, courage and uncomplicatedness. When the market changes, we react quickly.”

Speed and straightforwardness are, according to CEO Tolvanen, key reasons for the company’s success. He also emphasizes the power, freedom and responsibility of employees. Almost all issues do not need to be brought to his or the management team’s decision.

According to Tolvanen, if a price campaign needs to be started somewhere in Finland, the decision can be made in hours.

“People who are close to the customers must have power and responsibility. It is very important that our team also dares to challenge management’s solutions. I get internal messages questioning our actions. Listening to dissenters is an opportunity to learn something new.”

Due to the price competition, consumers change telecom operators quite a lot in order to get a cheaper contract. According to Tolvanen, when looking at the growth of Dna’s market share over ten years, there is one key reason for it.

“Fewer customers have left us than our competitors because our customers are satisfied. Many customers have initially only used one service from us, but they have also adopted our other services. Customers have therefore focused their services on us.”

When starting out more than a year ago, as CEO of Dna, Tolvanen was listening to calls to customer service with headphones on. He was surprised. The customers’ problems were solved quickly and they were not sold new services by “pushing”.

“All telecom operators have good networks in Finland and the prices are really affordable. What is decisive is what kind of service the customers receive. The customer is satisfied when everything works. A very satisfied customer is when something has gone wrong, but it has been fixed quickly.”

In its business, the company has focused more on consumers than its competitors. Business customers account for a quarter of the turnover. For example, about 40 percent of the turnover of Finland’s largest telecom operator Elisa comes from business customers.

“This has been a conscious decision in the sense that the entire company started from private customers. In the early days of the company, we focused on private customers, but today also on corporate business, which is growing quite nicely.”

Together In the 1990s, the company was called a “price disruptor” that sought to increase market share with attractive offers.

Competitors had to follow suit and the market economy worked as it should: consumers benefited when prices became cheaper due to increased competition.

“I would say that today’s competitors’ prices are largely at the same level as ours. We are still trying to increase our market share in fifth generation (5g) services, where the market and services are only in the beginning stages.”

Telecom operators do not say what proportion of their mobile phone subscriptions are 5G enabled. Tolvanen is content to state that the number is “in the six digits”, i.e. something between 100,000 and 1,000,000 subscriptions.

At the end of September, Dna had 2.7 million mobile phone subscriptions, so there is indeed room for growth in 5g subscriptions.

Of three from the telecom operator Telia has said directly, that the rising cost of energy has weakened its profitability. Dna has not previously taken a very clear position on the matter.

“It is clear without a doubt that the rising cost of energy also affects us. We have seen an increase in prices in the market and we have also increased certain prices. Especially for 4g connections, all telecom operators have raised their prices. The increasing use of 5g connections, on the other hand, reduces the energy consumption per bit.”

Like other telecom operators, Dna tries to protect its energy costs whenever possible. This mainly means the energy consumption of the base stations on the company’s own masts. The company cannot protect the energy bill of base stations on the roofs of apartment buildings and on competitors’ masts.

By encouraging consumers and companies to switch to 5g connections, telecom operators believe that energy consumption will decrease, because in fifth generation networks the energy consumption per megabit is lower than in older network technology.

On the other hand, a better-functioning network is also apt to increase data transfer, in which case the reduction in energy consumption is not necessarily completely one-off.

in Finland Dna uses network equipment and software from Ericsson, Nokia and Huawei in its networks. The company in northern and eastern Finland has established a joint network company with Telia, which chose Nokia as its 5g network partner two years ago.

“We always choose the best equipment and software for each purpose of use. When our network is distributed among devices from different manufacturers, we are actually able to improve data security, although it requires a little more work on our part.”

The United States in particular has claimed that Huawei products are suitable for espionage, but has not presented evidence. Huawei has denied the allegations.

“We have not detected any data security problems in Huawei devices, although all devices are tested carefully in advance. In these matters, we naturally cooperate a lot with the authorities, and nothing unusual has occurred.”

Large a change in the company’s operations took place in 2019, when the large Norwegian telecom operator Telenor bought it. After the deal was completed, the company was delisted from the Helsinki Stock Exchange.

“Telenor has been a really good owner, because the way Norwegians work is similar to Finland: things are done and not just talked about and planned about doing them.”

However, Dna is an exception in Telenor, as it has been allowed to keep its brand.

“Our brand in Finland is very strong, and there has been no need to change it. Norwegians are straightforward and think about this issue from the market’s point of view.”

Tolvanen became the CEO of Dna from the software company Microsoft, where, according to him, the way of working was tougher. Power and responsibility were more in the head office.

“At Telenor’s head office, only strategic guidelines are really defined. In Finland, we have great freedom to do things the way we see fit, as long as the financial goals are achieved. So far, they have also been achieved.”

