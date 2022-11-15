Telecommunications | Telecom operator Telia has to raise its prices due to the energy crisis

The company’s energy costs have tripled in Finland.

Telecom operator Telia is one of the large companies whose profitability has been weakened by the rising cost of energy. Managing director Allison Kirby says the company has raised the prices of its services.

“We have raised the prices, but it is also due to the transition to 5g technology, which offers our customers better services. In price campaigns, we also offer more choice to mitigate the effects of inflationary pressures.”

In Finland, the energy used by Telia in July–September cost three times as much as a year ago in the same period. EBITDA, which measures the company’s profitability, shrank by more than seven percent due to the rising cost of energy in Finland.

CEO Kirkby estimates that the cost pressures caused by rising energy costs will ease over time, which is why energy is no longer a burden on profitability.

“We protect ourselves against expensive energy as best as possible. In the worst phase, the price of energy was eight times higher than at the same time last year, but thanks to the protections, Telia’s energy costs as a whole doubled.”

Finland’s largest telecommunications operator Elisa announced in its interim report that the impact of rising energy costs is moderate.

Telia has concentrated its business in six countries: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Estonia and Lithuania. In Finland, the company is the second largest telecom operator in terms of market share.

According to CEO Kirby, the transition to the fifth generation (5g) mobile phone network technology significantly reduces energy consumption. Network equipment companies have long been developing products with lower energy consumption than before.

“Our new 5g network is 85 percent more energy efficient per megabit than previous networks. That’s why the transition to 5g technology is important, and we have to make sure that our services are fairly priced so that consumers are willing to pay for them.”

He emphasizes that 5g offers a better user experience and faster data transfer. In addition, it shortens the data transfer delay, which is important especially in gaming. According to Telia, its 5g network covers 76 percent of Finland’s population.

“We have noticed in previous economic downturns that our products and services are the ones that our customers give up using last. In the Nordic countries, communication services account for only three percent of household consumption expenditures.”

“ “We are monitoring more and more what is happening in our networks.”

Last years Telia has focused on improving the security of its network.

“Cyber ​​attacks increased even before the war in Ukraine, but our customers have paid even more attention to security because of the war. The most important thing for us is to build the most secure and reliable networks, because these things are critically important in these troubled times.”

The company has eliminated the Chinese Huawei devices from its networks almost completely. Only in Lithuania is the cleaning still in the final stages.

In many countries, the authorities have ordered telecom operators to limit the use of Huawei devices, as the United States in particular has claimed that they are suitable for espionage.

“We use only Ericsson and Nokia technology in our own networks and soon no Huawei products at all. In Finland, our 5g network is built exclusively with Nokia devices.”

Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine has resulted in Telia’s customers paying even more attention to security these days.

“Since our services are critically important to society, we are on standby for possible cyber attacks just like energy companies. We constantly cooperate with the authorities of different countries, and we monitor even more what is happening in our networks.”

For companies, Telia is building more and more private wireless networks that are even more secure.

“We are the market leader in private networks and security products.”