Telecommunications Sweden excludes Chinese companies Huawei and ZTE from 5g frequency auction for security reasons

Due to the legislation that came into force in Sweden at the beginning of the year, the applications were processed together with the Swedish Security Police and Defense Forces.

Swedish the postal and telecommunications authority PTS announces that it has accepted four companies to participate in the 5g spectrum auction. Hi3G Access, Net4Mobility, Telia and Teracom were accepted as applicants.

Under the terms of the license, the implementation of the 5g network may not be carried out with the Chinese company Huawei or ZTE. The 10-day auction starts on November 10th.

Due to the legislation that came into force in Sweden at the beginning of the year, the applications were processed together with the Swedish Security Police (Säpö) and the Defense Forces. The legislation requires that the use of radio frequencies does not pose a threat to Swedish national security.

“The fact that 5g networks are built in a way that protects Swedish security is crucial to the digitalisation of society. Our close co-operation with the Defense Forces and the Security Police seeks to ensure this, ”said the CEO of PTS. Dan Sjöblom says in a press release.

According to the PTS decision, the use of existing Huawei or ZTE products, such as antennas, base stations or transmission networks, must also be phased out by 2025.

PTS’s decision states that Säpo estimates that the Chinese state and intelligence service may put pressure on both Huawei and ZTE. Swedish Security Police write in your own bulletin China is “one of the biggest threats to Sweden”.

“The Chinese state engages in cyber espionage to promote its economic development and develop its military power,” Säpö’s CEO Klas Friberg write in the bulletin.

“This needs to be taken into account when building the 5g network of the future. We cannot compromise on Swedish security. ”

Chinese Huawei has supplied 5g networks and network devices to several countries. According to the United States, Huawei’s network hardware and software leak data and can be used for espionage. The country has urged its allies to give up Huawei’s products. The company has repeatedly denied allegations of espionage.