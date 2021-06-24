Telecommunications Significant announcement from Nokia: These are the new 5g products with which the troubled company intends to rise back to the top

Network devices Nokia has completed its new fifth generation (5g) base station products. With them, it estimates that it has gained a years-long lead over its competitors.

The new AirScale products increase the capacity and performance of mobile networks and make it easier and faster to build networks. These new 5g products have been developed at Nokia over the last two years.

“This is the biggest product launch in many, many years. In recent years, we haven’t had very much interesting to say about the new 5g base station products. It feels really good that we have reached this very important milestone. We were ahead of the competitors in 5g, but with the new products we can catch up, ”says the head of mobile networks Tommi Uitto.

Mobile phone network the base station consists of two main parts: radio transceivers, ie radio units, and a baseband unit, in which Nokia now utilizes system circuits.

The function of radio transceivers is to send and receive radio signals and convert them to digital and vice versa. The baseband units are responsible for controlling radio units, connecting, controlling connections, forwarding connections from base stations to the backbone and core network, and disconnecting.

System circuits have lower costs and better technical features than Nokia’s long-used field-programmable gate array (fpga).

Nokia’s goal is to utilize system chips in all 5g products sold by the end of next year.

In addition to standard radio transceivers and baseband units, Nokia has developed active antennas that use new beamforming algorithms. Active antennas have a large number of radio transceivers and are integrated into the antenna.

In addition, the company has developed software that allows all key radio network technologies to operate in a single base station. Previously, telecom operators had to buy a separate base station for Nokia for 5g and another for older technologies.

“It is also very important that we have a 5g baseband card that utilizes system circuits, which can also be used in older radio technologies. In the past, competitors beat us like a foreign pig because we had to use a separate fpga baseband card in 5g, but now we have the same system circuit boards for all radio technologies. ”

The key new products have how many cells can be connected to the baseband units, how much of them can get traffic through per second, and how many connections can be on at the same time.

“In all of these, thanks to the new products, we are now ahead of them at the level of competitors and in certain features,” says Uitto.

In base stations attached to the external walls and masts of buildings, it is increasingly important that they be as small, light and energy-efficient as possible. According to Nokia, the new products will reduce energy consumption by up to 75 percent.

“Our competitors have reported active antennas for 32 radio transceivers weighing 19 kg and 18 kg. Our new active antennas for 32 radio transceivers weigh 17 pounds and are therefore the lightest in the industry. In addition, our products have the widest band on the market from which radio traffic is controlled. ”

Last started in August as CEO Pekka Lundmark has put improving 5g products at the heart of Nokia’s business.

CEO Lundmark announced last year that investment in research and development will be increased this year hundreds of millions of euros.

Prior to his tenure as CEO, the company’s organization went into a knot and bureaucracy slowed product development.

According to Director Uito, Nokia has received very positive feedback from telecom operators on the new products.

Delivery of new baseband units to customers has recently begun, but before that they have been tested on the networks of certain Asian telecom operators.

New products have been developed around the world, but the work done in Finland has been very important.

“This is Nokia’s most successful introduction of new baseband cards to the market in at least 20 years or perhaps even the most successful of all time. By this record, I mean in particular how quickly and easily baseband cards have been developed. ”

In years 2018–2020 Nokia has hired 1,200 people in Finland, mainly for product development in Espoo, Tampere and Oulu.

“This year, we will hire a total of about 500 employees in Finland for research and development. Almost all of them come from system circuits and software development. ”

The mobile network unit led by Uito is Nokia’s largest. The unit employs approximately 18,000 people in research and development.

“Certainly each of them has to some extent played his part in the development of new products, but roughly more than 10,000 people have been actively involved in their development. We have increased the number of 5g product developers by 40 percent from the beginning of 2019 to the end of 2020, but within that figure, the number of system circuit developers is as much as 200 percent. ”

Uitto was appointed head of mobile networks and a member of Nokia’s management team in November 2018, making his predecessor Marc Rouanne was separated.

Today, the company has 165 contracts on fifth-generation mobile networks. Of these, 66 are in use.

Uitto emphasizes that competition in the market is very fierce.

“There is no reason to declare any victory over competitors here, as the competition is like a marathon in nature. After looking at the new products launched by competitors in recent months, we estimate to be at least at the same level. However, radio network products have so many technical features that a lot depends on which feature is considered. ”

One thing he is sure of, though.

“These new products will significantly improve our competitiveness. I am very excited. ”