Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The Communications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (CRA), in its capacity as the digital government enabler, has issued the “Digital Emirates – Facts and Figures 2023” report, which sheds light on features of digital life and some indicators of the digital transformation process within the UAE.

The facts and figures contained in the report indicate the expansion of the digital map, in line with the Authority’s strategy to support the transition towards a comprehensive and integrated digital life in the UAE society in all its governmental and private sectors, as well as individuals.

The report showed that the percentage of Internet users in the United Arab Emirates amounted to 99% of the population, and the purposes of using the Internet varied, starting from social communication, work, and searching for information, through learning, entertainment, shopping, and access to public services. The download speed on smart phones, according to the report, reached 161.15 MB/s. seconds, achieving an annual increase in speed of 2.3%, while the download speed of fixed internet reached 207.41 Mbps, with a noticeable increase in speed of 80.1%, which is a very high rate compared to previous years. Eng. Majed Sultan Al Mismar, Director General of the Communications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority, said: “The report reflects the digital landscape in general in the country, especially the high level of use of digital solutions, whether in daily life or in government services.. This indicates the level of digital maturity. Which distinguishes users and service providers alike, which makes the UAE an integrated digital environment that is ready to make leaps towards more leadership and excellence.

Al-Mismar added: “We at the authority are continuing to work in accordance with the vision of “We Are the Emirates 2031” and the directives of our wise leadership to continue digital transformation as an indispensable strategic choice and an economic necessity in light of the rapid global changes. In this context, we affirm that our successes in all initiatives are the result of a joint effort of all. Governmental and private agencies that worked and still work according to the principle of partnership and one national team.

The report highlighted the performance of the UAE government’s unified digital window (U.ae), as the interface for the government’s digital presence, and the main reference for all information and services provided by all government agencies.

According to the report, the number of visitors to the portal reached 19 million visitors, who recorded 30 million visits to the portal during the year 2022.. The portal is linked to 221 government agencies that provide 2,630 digital services, while the happiness index of visitors to the portal is about 90%, which reflects the success of the role played by the portal as a leading digital interface. locally and globally. The digital window witnessed an important development in the current year after it was provided with the search feature supported by generative artificial intelligence, which made a quantum leap in the search results in terms of accuracy, speed and exclusivity.

As a result, the report indicated that the first month of launching the new service witnessed 60,000 searches, and that the results were satisfactory by 98.5%. On a related level, the digital identity application (UAE PASS) has achieved remarkable progress and a remarkable presence in the digital arena, with a number of users that reached 5 million registered users until the end of the year 2022. According to the report, digital identity services included nearly 15,000 electronic services. The UAE domain numbers (.ae) revealed a wide spread, as the number of websites registered in the UAE domain reached 300,000.

In 2022 alone, more than 46,000 domains were registered, an increase of 20% over the previous year.

In this context, the report included figures on the “Name Idea” service launched by the Authority, which takes advantage of generative artificial intelligence algorithms to choose suitable domain names for commercial activities.

The report revealed a high demand for this service by 65% ​​in May, one month after the launch of the service. On the level of social media, the report counted up to 10 million active accounts in the United Arab Emirates, where the percentage of accounts reached 105.5% compared to population, and 106.6% compared to the number of Internet users.

The average time spent on social media was 2:20 hours per day. The total number of downloads of electronic applications amounted to 569 million, accompanied by an annual increase of 16.4%, bringing the value of spending on purchasing applications to 1.587 billion dirhams, an increase of 25.3%. % of the volume of spending on applications.