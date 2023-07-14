Telecommunications | Profit warning from Nokia: profitability this year weaker than estimated

The weakening of the economic cycle and the tightening of financing conditions affect the purchases of Nokia’s customers.

Network devices manufacturer Nokia announces that it will change its estimate of the development of its profitability this year due to the weakening of the economic cycle. In addition, the company’s customers have continued to unload stocks, which is reflected in Nokia’s sales.

“High [nopea] inflation and rising interest rates increasingly affect customers’ purchase plans, and some customer projects are moving to 2024, especially in North America. In addition, customers’ inventory levels are normalizing after the production chain challenges of the last two years subsided”, the company announces in the press release.

According to the new estimate, this year’s turnover will be 23.2–24.6 billion euros, while the company previously predicted it would be 24.6–26.2 billion euros.

The company estimates the operating profit percentage, which measures profitability, to be 11.5–13. The previous estimate was 11.5–14.