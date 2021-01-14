No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Telecommunications Nokia won a five-year contract with a major U.S. telecom operator

admin by admin
January 14, 2021
in World
0
0
SHARES
5
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Nokia’s business is underdeveloped in the United States.

Network devices manufacturer Nokia announces a five-year deal with major US telecom operator T-Mobile. The agreement covers the expansion of T-Mobile’s fifth generation (5g) mobile phone network. Companies do not disclose the value of the contract.

CEO of Nokia Pekka Lundmark emphasizes in the press release that the agreement means the continuation of long-term cooperation between the companies. T-Mobile’s Chief Technology Officer Neville Ray expresses its enthusiasm for continued cooperation with Nokia.

“We’ve already taken a huge step forward with the nationwide and independent 5g earlier this year, and this deal with Nokia is helping us deliver incredible innovation and opportunities in this country,” Ray says.

Read more: Broken phone for 100,000 people – Sari Baldauf and Pekka Lundmark tell HS what went wrong in an interview with HS

Nokia business in the United States is poorly developed, as Verizon has begun to purchase fifth-generation radio technology more and more from Nokia’s competitors Ericsson and Samsung.

Nokia announced Thursday that the announced deal will have no impact on the company’s October assessment of its business development. In October, Nokia estimates that its profitability, which measures its profitability, will be 7-10 percent this year.

.

Tags:
admin

admin

Related Posts

Next Post

They find the oldest figurative work of art in history: a wild boar from 45,500 years ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.