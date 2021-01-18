Telecommunications Nokia was for a long time the most important company in Finland, but then more than 21,000 employees left the company in a short time – a new study found out what happened to them.

The collapse of Nokia’s mobile phone business ten years ago shook the Finnish economy. In the end, the Finnish economy survived the change well, according to a new study by the Finnish Business Research Institute.

Nokia The collapse of the telephone business ten years ago severely damaged the entire Finnish economy. Thanks to the company, the most important source of economic growth, ie labor productivity growth, was at the forefront for years.

The collapse of telephones pushed the Finnish economy on a journey into the unknown. The escalation of the financial market crisis in 2008 and the ensuing euro area debt crisis further darkened the outlook for the Finnish economy, together with the withering away of the forest industry.

The key question is, what has happened to those who have left Nokia in the labor market?

The answer to the question is provided by a study published by the Business Research Institute on Monday, which looked at the employment of those who left the company during its worst crisis years.

In the year 2008 Nokia employed 23,300 people in Finland and 102,500 people abroad.

In 2009–2014, a total of 21,300 people left the company for one reason or another. Some were terminated, some left under the termination agreement and some for some other reason.

According to the survey, 77 per cent of those who left in 2009–2014 have found a new job. 86 percent of them are employed in companies. Less than ten percent of those who left are unemployed.

“It can be said that Finland survived the drastic structural change caused by Nokia. The fact that less than ten percent of those who left Nokia are now unemployed is a pretty good achievement, ”says the research director. Jyrki Ali-Yrkkö.

He did research with his colleagues Natalia Kuosmasen and Mika Pajarisen with.

Nokia, which currently manufactures network equipment, has 6,000 employees in Finland in Espoo, Tampere and Oulu.

Research According to the Commission, 68% of those who left Nokia have been employed in service companies and most of them have been employed in IT and telecommunications companies. 28 percent of those who left have been employed by industrial companies.

Three per cent of those who have left have gone to study and six per cent have retired. Four percent do something completely different. Among them, for example, have moved abroad and become investors.

Geographically, employment was easiest in Northern Ostrobothnia, Uusimaa and Central Finland. The most difficult thing for those who left was to find a job in Southwest Finland. The mobile phone factory in Salo was closed down in 2012.

“My preconceived notion was that those who worked in product development or other similar white-collar work were very likely to have found a new job. Estimates of the employment of workers at the Salo-based plant were more difficult in advance, as they were typically less educated and there were fewer other jobs available in a smaller locality. Coincidentally, the results of the study supported my preconception, ”says Ali-Yrkkö.

Ali-Yrkkö also emphasizes that after the Nokia crisis, the information technology and telecommunications industry in Finland has grown to be as large as it was in the company’s best times. Growth has come mainly driven by other companies and the sector is no longer as concentrated as before.

Education In addition, employment in the study also boosted employment at Nokia. The better their education and professional status, the better they were employed.

More than 70 per cent of those with a university degree found a job within a year of leaving, while the corresponding proportion for others was about 57 per cent. However, over time, the employment of those who worked in other positions also improved.

“If we look at employment by age group, young people were, on average, better employed than parents. Another observation is that women were less employed than men. ”