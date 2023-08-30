Telecommunications | Nokia starts cutting jobs in Finland again

The job reductions planned by Nokia are aimed at Espoo, Tampere and Oulu.

Network devices manufacturer Nokia plans to cut a maximum of 83 jobs in Finland, according to the director of mobile phone networks and the country manager for Finland Tommi Uiton from the e-mail sent to employees.

The job reductions are aimed at all Nokia offices in Finland: Espoo, Tampere and Oulu. According to the company’s estimate, most of the reductions will hit Espoo.

The new ones change negotiations will begin on Tuesday, September 5.

In his email, Uitto describes the business environment as “challenging”. Nokia estimates in mid-July in its earnings warningthat the turnover will develop at the end of the year weaker than previously estimated and will weaken profitability.

Due to the uncertainty of the global economy, customers have reduced their purchases from Nokia and its competitor Ericsson. In addition, as a result of rising interest rates, customers’ financing costs have increased, which is why new investments have been postponed.

“We must continue to carefully control our cost structure and focus resources on the most important functions. This is in line with the plan we announced at the beginning of 2021, the goal of which is to achieve a lower cost structure of approximately EUR 600 million by the end of 2023,” Uitto writes in his email.

The previous ones change negotiations to reduce jobs Nokia started at the beginning of May. The negotiations ended in mid-June, and the company decided to cut 155 jobs in Finland.

The company has not said exactly how many jobs have been cut abroad.

“I fully understand that this announcement of possible staff reductions may cause concern or uneasiness. Our purpose is to implement the planned changes responsibly and we ensure that the employees who are subject to possible reductions receive all the necessary information about the available options and support measures,” Uitto writes in his email.

July at the end, in connection with the publication of the interim report, Helsingin Sanomat asked the CEO Pekka from Lundmarkis it possible that even more jobs should be cut in Finland?

“Finland is one of the most important countries for our product development, and we have around 6,800 employees here in Espoo, Tampere and Oulu. Finland will continue to be one of our most important product development locations. I can’t speculate on what the exact number of jobs will be in the future.”

Can it be said that there are at least not very large new job cuts coming to Finland?

“I will not comment on the future in this regard at all, because everything depends on our success in the market. We have announced that we have reduced 155 jobs in Finland, but it is good to remember that in the last couple of years we have hired approximately 1,200 employees in Finland,” Lundmark told HS at the end of July.