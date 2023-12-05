Tuesday, December 5, 2023
Telecommunications | Nokia lost a billion dollar order in the US and the stock plummeted

December 5, 2023
Nokia’s share fell sharply on Monday.

Network devices manufacturer Nokia has lost a significant order from the largest telecommunications operator in the United States, AT&T. This will weaken the profitability of the company’s largest business group within 2–3 years.

On Monday, Nokia’s shares fell sharply, more than 11 percent, on the secondary market of the New York Stock Exchange.

Nokia’s Swedish rival Ericsson announced on Monday that it will play a leading role in the development of AT&T’s open radio access network. According to Ericsson, the value of the contract is approximately 14 billion dollars.

Nokia estimates that its mobile networks business group will remain profitable over the next few years, but AT&T’s decision will delay reaching double-digit operating profit percentages by up to two years.

“Although AT&T’s decision is disappointing, the mobile phone networks business group has reformed significantly in recent years and increased its market share in radio networks and strengthened its technology leadership. I strongly believe that we have the right strategy, which allows us to create value for our shareholders, increase our market share and improve our profitability”, says Nokia’s CEO Pekka Lundmark in the bulletin.

