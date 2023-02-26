Telecommunications | Nokia is renewing its strategy – the logo is also changing

Network devices manufacturer Nokia accelerates its renewal.

At the center of the new six-pillar plan is the goal of increasing market share, because the company is clearly in better shape than more than two years ago.

“Our technological position has strengthened significantly. This enables us to push more gas, acquire more market share and expand our corporate customer business,” says the CEO Pekka Lundmark.

According to him, Nokia’s market share outside China in mobile phone networks is 25-26 percent and in optical networks less than 20 percent.

“The market is not growing very much in the telecom operators’ networks, but we intend to increase our market share with our new products. Geopolitical developments also help us.”

Geopolitical by development, Lundmark means that Nokia’s Chinese competitors have problems in several market areas. Many western telecom operators no longer buy equipment and software from them because they might be used for espionage.

The second pillar is the growth of corporate business. Last year, its turnover grew by 21 percent to two billion euros. This corresponded to eight percent of Nokia’s turnover of 24.9 billion euros last year.

Nokia’s biggest business customers are currently ports, mines and energy companies.

“In industry, automation is progressing at a fast pace, which is why we are hitting this growth opportunity really hard. The goal is to increase the share of business customers’ turnover to at least double digits as quickly as possible.”

Nokia has improved especially fifth generation (5g) mobile phone network technology products over the course of more than two years, the success of which is also reflected in other business groups.

“The third pillar in our updated strategy is the pursuit of technological leadership in all areas. If we come to the conclusion that this is not possible in a certain area, we have to think about alternatives.”

Fourth, the company aims to develop new business models, the focus of which is selling software as services. Devices are therefore not always needed, but are increasingly replaced by cloud services.

The fifth pillar is patent licensing, which Nokia aims to increase, especially in the automotive industry and the Internet of Things. Nowadays, the company licenses its patents mainly to mobile phone manufacturers.

According to Pekka Lundmark, Nokia aims to grow its business mainly without corporate restructuring.

in the sixth the pillar is making corporate responsibility even more strongly the center of business.

“We intend to make responsibility a competitive advantage. This means that we take into account, for example, environmental aspects and information security in all our activities. The green transition and digitalization support each other very strongly.”

From the point of view of corporate responsibility, it is noteworthy that Nokia still has nearly 10,000 employees in China, which tramples on human rights.

“China is strongly integrated into the world economy in almost all parts of the value chains. It is not possible to disconnect China from the world economy. Chairman of the Commission Ursula von Der Leyen has said well that China cannot be disconnected, but we need to take better care of China risks and make sure that we are not too dependent on it.”

In recent years, Nokia’s business in China has shrunk because the central government has ordered telecom operators to favor domestic manufacturers. China’s share of turnover was six percent last year.

“ “Our old logo is still strongly associated with mobile phones.”

From the new ones despite the ambitious goals, the company does not change its assessment of the development of its business. Nokia estimates that its turnover will still be 24.9–26.5 billion euros this year and the operating profit percentage, which measures profitability, will be 11.5–14.

“Our number one goal is to grow the business without corporate restructuring. However, we do not rule out that we could make small acquisitions that complement our technological know-how.”

In addition to its strategy, Nokia is renewing its graphic look.

“Our old logo is still strongly associated with mobile phones. With the new look, we want to signal the renewal of the company.”

Two a year ago, Nokia announced that it may have to cut 5,000 to 10,000 employees around the world by the end of this year. So far, about 3,000 employees have been reduced.

“We also said that the final reduction need depends on the development of the market and our turnover. Turnover has grown better than expected, which naturally affects the personnel. We have reduced the number of employees in administration, but we are increasing investments in product development.”

In Finland, the company’s number of employees has very recently increased to more than 7,000.

“We have hired 1,200 employees in Finland within two years. Last year, the number of personnel increased by 700, half of which we hired from abroad. Employees hired from abroad are vital to us, and we will gladly increase the number of employees in Finland in the future, as long as the operating environment is favorable for us.”