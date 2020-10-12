Telecommunications Nokia: Finnish companies lag behind US in 5g technology

According to a study by Nokia, industries using fifth-generation (5g) mobile phone technology have the potential to grow the global economy by $ 8,000 billion by 2030.

Finns companies are not nearly as prepared for fifth-generation 5g mobile phone technology as U.S. companies, according to a study by network equipment maker Nokia. In addition to U.S. companies, South Korean companies are at the forefront of leveraging 5g technology.

“In order to stay competitive, companies need to start intensified planning and innovation work for the utilization of 5g now, as there is no time to waste. In addition to the 5g investment, the full potential of 5g [mahdollisuuksien] Utilization requires companies to digitize operations, processes and practices, ”says Nokia’s Chief Strategy Officer Gabriela Styf Sjöman in the bulletin.

According to the study, the coronavirus pandemic has still boosted corporate investment in new technology. Fifth-generation mobile technology, in particular, improves the performance of mobile networks, allowing more and more devices to be connected to the network. In addition, it improves network reliability and data transmission delay.

Coronavirus pandemic because of 36 per cent of companies in Finland have accelerated their investments in digital technology.

According to the survey, 40 per cent of Finnish companies have identified the need to invest more in new technology as a result of the pandemic. Less than a third of Finnish companies will invest in fifth-generation mobile phone technology within a year.

A quarter of Finnish companies fear losing their competitive advantage if they do not invest in 5g technology within three years. Nokia’s survey involved 200 companies in Finland and a total of 1,628 companies.

Finns the readiness of companies to invest in 5g is at the same level as other European companies, but the differences with US companies are clear: in the US, 45% of companies estimate that they will make 5g investments within a year.

According to the study, industries using 5g technology have the potential to grow the global economy by $ 8 trillion by 2030. Last year, the total GDP of the world economy was $ 85,000 billion, according to the World Bank.

“The introduction of 5g has been shown to boost business growth and profitability. While 5g offers companies the opportunity for change, it also accelerates digitalization and creates great opportunities for the global economy. The cities, hospitals and factories of the future will depend on 5g and the capabilities it offers to transfer, process and store large amounts of data. In addition, the biggest challenges facing society – from climate change to a coronavirus pandemic – can be addressed more effectively by making extensive use of 5g, ”Styf Sjöman estimates in a release.

Nokia the most important customers are telecom operators, but the company is increasingly looking to sell its hardware and software to other companies. So far, the main customers of Nokia’s corporate business unit are in the energy, transportation and industrial sectors.

Managing director Pekka Lundmarkin believes that fifth generation mobile phone technology means the fourth industrial revolution.

Finland CEO of Elisa, the largest telecom operator Veli-Matti Mattilan In Finland’s opinion, there are also pioneering companies in the 5g trial, but more and more people should consider its business benefits.

“Utilizing 5g to increase a company’s competitiveness as part of digitalization is, of course, very company-specific, just like any other general-purpose technology. In order to find real benefits, active experimentation in application areas that are important to the company is crucial, ”says Mattila.