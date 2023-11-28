Telecommunications | Nasa used a laser to send data to Earth from more than 16 million kilometers away – “This capture of light is a huge achievement”

of the United States At the end of November, the space agency Nasa received laser-transmitted data from far away, farther than ever.

It got the message From the Psyche probe about 16 million kilometers away. The probe is on its way to a very metallic asteroid named 16 Psyche.

On the way, the probe tests sending messages using light, a laser.

This is what 16 Psyche looks like in a drawing released by the US Space Administration.

Messages from deep space, for example asteroids and the outer planets of the solar system and their many moons, travel to Earth and back sometimes via light.

Light, i.e. light packaged as a laser, would replace radio waves. In this way, Nasa would get more reliable images and data in one go than by radio.

Light is electromagnetic radiation that travels at the speed of light, just like radio waves.

However, more data can be packed into the light. A laser is densely packed light. The beam can carry a lot of data when it is packed in the form of ones and zeros.

Laser light has shorter wavelengths than radio waves. Thus, communication from far away to Earth is enhanced.

Optical light would make it possible to send 10-100 times more data per unit of time from spaceflight than with radio waves.

Fiber optic cables, which are slowly replacing all copper cables, use the same method for data transmission.

Optical cables have been laid on the seabed for thousands of kilometers during the past decades.

The picture shows the Psyche sonar before departure. Its main target is an asteroid, but on the way, Nasa tests how communication in deep space would go with new methods.

TRY IT before the laser, space communication was only attempted in Earth’s orbit and on the way to the Moon and back.

The Moon orbits the Earth at an average distance of about 384,000 kilometers. Psyche is now about 40 times as far as the distance between the Earth and the Moon.

According to one definition, deep space begins beyond the Moon’s orbit.

Test began on November 14th with the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) control using a laser to make contact with Psyche near Los Angeles.

Psyche’s receiver picked up the laser from the flight about 50 seconds later.

It transmitted back its own laser signal towards the Palomar Observatory, which is in southern California near San Diego, says website Live Science.

Psyche’s laser targeted Palomar using autopilot.

“Capturing this light is a huge achievement”, said in a NASA release JPL, which developed the first space laser Abi Biswas.

If we are ever going to send high-definition pictures from Mars and beyond without a long delay, lasers are exactly the technology, says Trudy Kortes From NASA. He heads a department that experiments with different technologies in space.

NASA will continue testing the laser with Psyche as the probe moves further and further away from Earth towards asteroid 16 Psyche. It is located in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter.

Psyche will reach the asteroid in 2029. Then it will orbit the rare metal object for about 29 months.

According to asteroid scientists, 16 Psyche is 60 percent metal, mostly iron and nickel. That’s why it’s interesting.

Its metals could someday increase in value, writes the website Space.com.