Friday, July 19, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Telecommunications | Major airlines are banned from departure in the United States due to a communication failure, also problems at European airports

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 19, 2024
in World Europe
0
Telecommunications | Major airlines are banned from departure in the United States due to a communication failure, also problems at European airports
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Airports in Europe and Australia have also reported technical problems.

The big ones American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and Allegiant Airlines have all grounded all their aircraft (ground stop) due to a communication problem, reports news agency Reuters, referring to the US Aviation Authority to websites.

All Spanish airports, Berlin airport and Sydney airport have also reported technical problems, but it is not yet known if they are related to the problems in the US.

The like there were problems for the first time already on Thursday around 6:00 pm US East Coast time, i.e. at 1:00 am on Friday Finnish time.

At that time, there were problems with Microsoft’s Azure data system. Low-cost airline Frontier had to cancel 147 flights due to the problem on Thursday.

Microsoft said earlier that it had solved the problem, but the new curfews have been imposed after the reported problem was solved.

#Telecommunications #Major #airlines #banned #departure #United #States #due #communication #failure #problems #European #airports

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]