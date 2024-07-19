Telecommunications | Major airlines are banned from departure in the United States due to a communication failure, also problems at European airports

Communication|Airports in Europe and Australia have also reported technical problems.

The big ones American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and Allegiant Airlines have all grounded all their aircraft (ground stop) due to a communication problem, reports news agency Reuters, referring to the US Aviation Authority to websites.

All Spanish airports, Berlin airport and Sydney airport have also reported technical problems, but it is not yet known if they are related to the problems in the US.

The like there were problems for the first time already on Thursday around 6:00 pm US East Coast time, i.e. at 1:00 am on Friday Finnish time.

At that time, there were problems with Microsoft’s Azure data system. Low-cost airline Frontier had to cancel 147 flights due to the problem on Thursday.

Microsoft said earlier that it had solved the problem, but the new curfews have been imposed after the reported problem was solved.