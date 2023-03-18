Saturday, March 18, 2023, 5:47 p.m.





The Manuela Burló room of the Capitol Theater in Cieza was the setting chosen this Saturday for the presentation of the head of the Vox list for the elections next May, which will be the Telecommunications engineer Jesús Castaño. The act also served to present the national campaign ‘Take care of yours’ whose objective is to value Spanish neighborhoods and municipalities.

Castaño, 57, works professionally at the General Directorate of Telecommunications in Murcia, is married and is the father of three children. He assures that he has decided to take the step to “solve the problems that ciezanos have.” “We are going to present a different project for Cieza, to change the lives of the neighbors for the better because this is a privileged place and full of opportunities.”

The president of Vox in the Region, José Ángel Antelo, expressed his outrage at the “real situations of citizen insecurity that are being experienced in Cieza in particular and in the Region of Murcia in general.” The leader of Vox Murcia specified that, recently, the Ministry has published data announcing that crime has increased in the Region of Murcia by 40 percent. «Vélez denies this reality and López Miras finances illegal immigration since we are the second gateway to it. With Vox this will end as of May », he declared.