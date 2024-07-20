Telecommunications | Elisa sued the Estonian government: “The issue of Huawei is also geopolitical”

Communication|The legislation requires telecom operators to remove Huawei equipment and software from their networks. In Elisa’s opinion, the costs cannot be solely on its account.

Finland the largest telecom operator Elisa has sued the Estonian state.

The dispute is about whether the company must replace the Chinese Huawei’s network equipment and software in its fourth generation (4g) mobile phone network at its own expense.

A regulation came into effect in Estonia in 2022, obliging telecom operators to replace Huawei equipment and software in the fifth generation (5g) mobile phone network by the end of 2025 and in the 4g network by the end of 2029.

“In the lawsuit we filed in the Tallinn administrative court in December 2022, we are not questioning the regulation, but who should be responsible for the costs. Many other states compensate the costs if telecom operators are required by law to change equipment and software”, says Elisa’s CEO Topi Manner.

Several states in Europe have ordered telecom operators to remove Huawei products from their networks because they are allegedly suitable for espionage. Huawei has repeatedly denied the claims.

The Tallinn Administrative Court has ordered the trial documents to be secret because they reveal business secrets and intelligence information.

“In Estonia, we use Nokia equipment and software in the 5g network and Huawei equipment and software in the 4g network. We have already started replacing Huawei products a long time ago, and we will act in accordance with the regulation by the deadline.”

At this stage, CEO Manner is unable to estimate how much it will cost to replace Huawei’s equipment and software in Estonia.

For the rest so the question remains, who pays the bill for replacing Huawei devices.

The question is legally difficult and ambiguous to such an extent that the Administrative Court of Tallinn has requested a preliminary ruling from the Court of Justice of the European Union. It can take years to get it.

“At this stage, we are unable to estimate how much it will cost to replace Huawei’s devices. The final costs depend on many things, such as what kind of changes we have to make in individual base stations.”

According to Manner, Elisa’s market share in consumer subscriptions in Estonia is 37 percent.

The dispute is very likely to involve at least tens of millions of euros. The costs are spread over several years, as the deadline for replacing Huawei products expires in more than five years.

“We will replace Huawei equipment and software in Estonia with Nokia products.”

in Finland Elisa’s network works mainly with Nokia and Ericsson devices and software. Huawei’s share is slightly less than 15 percent.

“We only use Nokia and Ericsson in the critical parts of the network, i.e. in the core network. It is also worth noting that there are hundreds of telecom operators in the world that use Huawei’s technology. The issue of Huawei is also geopolitical.”

The United States, in particular, has strongly attacked Huawei and pressured its partners to limit the use of the company’s products in the networks of telecom operators. The US has also imposed sanctions against Huawei.

In Finland, the use of Huawei devices and software in the networks of telecom operators is not restricted. If telecom operators detect something unusual or suspicious in their networks, they are obliged to report it to the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency.

“We strictly comply with the regulations of the authorities regarding the safety and reliability of the network. We have not observed any indications of espionage or other suspicious activities in Finland. If we had, it would of course have been reported to the authorities.”

The Finnish Transport and Communications Agency confirms that telecom operators operating in Finland have not reported anomalies caused by Huawei equipment and software.

Managing director Manner has led Elisa for just under five months. Finland is clearly Elisa’s largest market area, but the Continent is increasingly looking abroad.

“The goal is to develop Elisa more and more into a digital services company.”

In previous years, the basic business of telecom operators was to sell subscriptions and wireless devices. They were called “bit pipes”, which only carry calls, text messages and data transfer.

The development of data processing, artificial intelligence and automation have meant a major change in the operators’ business for a long time. The more different machines and devices are connected to the network, the greater Elisa’s position as a service company has grown, for example.

“We already have a thousand people working in the software business in 20 countries. The software services offered to companies help them make even better use of artificial intelligence and automation technology.”

Continental wants his predecessor Matti Mattila’s brother in a way strengthens Elisa’s culture of experimentation, which has produced innovation. In addition to industry, Elisa sells them to other telecom operators around the world, for example in data management, analytics and network automation.

“We have software business mainly in Europe in Germany, France and Italy, but we also have bridgeheads in Asia and the USA. When we come up with something new in services or software, we actively start selling them to others.”

New innovations are not only limited to products and services sold to companies, but are also offered to households. One such is Elisa’s home battery, which is in the “pilot phase”.

“When electricity is cheap, the customer can store it in his home battery and use it when electricity is expensive. Such solutions make use of ideas that we are constantly developing.”

Consumers in Finland have benefited from the wireless service pricing model developed by Elisa, where you can use unlimited data transmission for a fixed price. Competitors in Finland have also largely moved to the same model.

“In Finland, consumers don’t have to go to coffee shops for a free wireless network, when data transmission in the mobile phone network is affordable.”

If, on the other hand, you want a faster data transfer connection than usual, you have to pay more for it.

“We are the first in Europe to introduce independent 5g network subscriptions, which we call 5g+. The customers have been very satisfied because that network works even better, faster and more reliably. Recently, large companies are also clearly more interested in industrial use cases of 5g technology, and are now quickly adopting 5g connections for their personnel as well.”