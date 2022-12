According to the operator, the disturbance started at 12:30.

Telecom operator Disturbances have been detected in Telia’s calls, says Telia in its announcement.

The disturbance concerns 4g calls. It affects receiving calls and making calls in the 4g network.

According to the operator, the disturbance started at 12:30 on Thursday.

Telia urges its customers to use the device in flight mode.