MEXICO CITY Dec-25-2022.-At the end of this year, telecommunications services will grow 4.2 percent, considered the The CIU consultant.

“The telecommunications sector in Mexico is expected to continue its pro-cyclical trajectory, based on the expansion of access and use of services,” he said.

In its forecasts for the end of the year, the consultancy indicated that the income from July to September for services was for 136.3 billion pesosa annual increase of 4.5 percent.

These data are given by the mobile market, which contributes with 79.5 billion pesosnamely, 58.4 percent of the total.

The second most relevant segment is the pay television and convergent serviceswith 33.4 million pesos (24.5 percent of revenue)a growth of 5.4 percent per year.

“Both markets register an intensification in the contracting and consumption of mobile and packaging services, respectively,” argued the consultant.

The new consumption habits are directly related to the fixed and mobile connectivity which is constant for home communication and entertainment.

In contrast, the provision of fixed servicesthat is, companies that offer only telephony and broadband fixed, had an annual drop of 0.2 percent.

“The growing rate competition that takes place in the segment, coupled with the transition of players to other markets or business channels, explain the continuity of the red numbers in this market,” he explained.

In the last quarter, it is expected further boost to the economywith a significant increase in sales of goods and services.

In this sense, in the holiday season the sale of devices and services will generate the highest income.